Tips for beautiful wooden furniture

Handy Tips for Wood Furniture Maintenance That You Can Try Yourself

As enthusiastic, it is to purchase the wooden furniture for homes, as it is heart breaking to find the furniture in daunted or dirty conditions. The wooden furniture is no doubt extremely stylish and royal. However, these are pretty expensive in comparison as well. Hence, at the same time expecting greater endurance from these ranges of products, we should expect the furniture to demand proper maintenance as well.

It has been seen on many occasions that people don’t maintain the furniture in a regular fashion, which makes them spend a lot later. On this context, the following tips can be absolutely handy for the best maintenance of your wooden furniture. The best part, you don’t need a specialist professional for these; you can try on your own with these.

Simplest Way For An Effective Cleaning

Pinch hot water is one of the best ingredients for wooden furniture wash, probably than any other expensive chemical cleaner. Hence, whenever you are up for the wooden furniture cleaning, make sure the pot with slight hot water is ready by the side. You can use the dish cleaning liquid as well for a better outcome.

However, it is here to mention that you need to be careful that the water is slightly hot, not too much. Take a piece of cotton cloth and wipe over the zones with marks over your furniture. If there is something very stubborn mark, you may take the help of something like a painting brush not in use currently.

Anyway, prior going for cleaning the spots, it is important to clean off the dirt first. Similarly, once the furniture is cleaned using the slightly hot water, don’t forget to dry it off properly, using dry cotton or the fans.

To maintain the shiny side

Wooden furniture has always been in demand as these products maintain their glossy characteristic for the longest hours than the others. However, to maintain the glossiness, it is important to take care of proper maintenance of this furniture at the same time cleaning it regularly.

As the pinch hot waters are the perfect products for wooden furniture cleaning, the wax is a fantastic product for maintaining the shiny side of these. And, wax can be availed at every home effortlessly.

Prepare a nice little glue of wax and apply gently over the furniture surface. Leave it now for a couple of minutes, and then wipe gently with a piece of cotton. Repeat the process after breaks of 15-20 minutes. The outcomes you get through such practices maintain the shiny sides of your furniture for a longer duration.

Avoid consistent sun rays to avoid cracks

Pinch hot water cleaning might be a popular technique for furniture cleaning, but, too much of temperature is not a favourable condition for the wooden furniture. Hence, it is advised to keep your furniture made up of woods at a position that doesn’t get constant sun rays. Being consistently hit by the sun rays creates the chances of cracks in your furniture.

Use humidifiers for proper moisture quotient

Summer is undoubtedly one of the most challenging phases of the year for wooden furniture maintenance due to the reasons as mentioned above. Hence, you need some special techniques for maintaining this expensive home equipment. However, good news is that there are great varieties of humidifiers we can find in contemporary markets. Using these during the summer days can actually reduce your maintenance task to half.

Handy way to fill the cracks immediately

The best part of going with the wooden furniture is this type of products are not prone to cracks easily. However, if you find one, it is essential that you address those immediately to avoid the crack growing any further. The best way to addressing the cracks in your wooden furniture promptly is to use the wood powders and the gums.

You can find the wood powders easily from any carpentry house and gums from any hardware store. Prepare a nice blend of the powder and gum, by the level of crack in your furniture and apply it thoroughly.

Allow it to get dried a bit. As it gets dried properly and fills the gap perfectly, you may apply the colour as of the original furniture. You don’t really need to call a technician for all these.

Avoid silicone coats

Every one of us wants our wooden furniture to maintain its shiny quotient for the longest while possible. People try different methodologies to protect the glossy nature of the furniture surface for the longest possible hours.

One of the commonly used ingredients for maintaining the shiny nature of the wooden furniture is silicone coats, just because it is easily available. However, it is a fact at the same time that the silicone coat might make it really tough to be removed.

Especially, it really looks odd as the days pass and the silicone coats show greater blots. It is always recommended therefore to use the natural wood polishing ingredients.

Don’t try too many colours

Wooden furniture looks good and stays well maintained for a longer while if the original paint it has got is polished in a regular fashion. It is therefore recommended not to change the colour too often or not to apply different colours at different times. In the case of special occasions you may go with the polishing oils, as per the suggestion of the expert. But, applying different colours is not recommended.

The right positioning of wooden furniture

You can mark it quite often that the wooden furniture sets placed at a position very proximal to the walls, almost no space in between the furniture and the wall catch the bugs too often. This is so as the furniture don’t get proper lightening or air being kept at such places.

Conclusion

The tips mentioned above make it pretty evident that a little effort towards maintenance in regular intervals or not trying different options you are not aware of is actually the best way to ensure the greater endurance of the wooden furniture sets. Have a look at our magazine or try to contact an expert for the best solution for your home.

Do you own have a home with amazing wooden furniture? Would you buy them again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your personal wooden furniture in a budget.