The unbeatable elegance of dreamy white kitchens

Décor trends for home interiors keep changing be it related to wall paints, furniture styles or cabinet designs but the demand for ethereal beauty of ivory white has not diminished. The clean elegance of white cabinets, shiny marble floors and counters is hard to resist and sometimes it is combined with white kitchen appliances to retain the flow of color and make the area seem more spacious. Since maintaining an all-white kitchen is not an easy task homeowners usually combine it with wood furniture or stone flooring while retaining white roof and walls along with white cabinets and counters. Here are some interesting fixes that can help to satisfy your need for a white kitchen which is easy to maintain.

Country kitchen with wood floor

Wide open spaces in the middle, deep cupboards and cabinets area characteristic features of country kitchens that also have large windows which bring in fresh air and light. While the hardwood floors in country kitchens remain spotless for decades if they have been maintained well, the cupboards, shelves, cabinets and electronic gadgets become worn out with frequent use. Renovating the kitchen by repainting all the furniture, walls and roof completely white would be a great way of fulfilling an old dream. If the counters are not white then gray natural stone counters would also be a good fit along with stainless steel appliances to make a white kitchen.

Modern all white kitchen

All white background of walls and roof maintain a cool symphony with white cabinets, chandeliers, and furniture. In a modern kitchen this layout creates an enchanting atmosphere against the contrasting backdrop of black ceramic tile floor. The brightness of this white kitchen can be enhanced by having large windows in the region to bring in natural light.

Contemporary blue and white kitchen

If you are worried about upkeep of an all- white kitchen but still would like to have some touches then make a combination of blue and white colors which complement each other. While the roof can be white along with white laminated cabinets and shelves backslash and floor can be a mixture of blue and white tiles that will keep the kitchen bright and cheerful. Light blue walls can provide the perfect background for this semi white kitchen.

Mixed textures and colors

Maintaining a pristine white kitchen for several years is possible only if it is not used for cooking on a daily basis and it is not exposed to too many people. But in a regular family kitchen, the backslash, counters, cabinets, islands and sink too are exposed to heat and food particles that float around during cooking or fall accidentally. Under these circumstances stains are readily visible so the best option would be to mix textures and colors that complement each other to create a white kitchen that is easy to maintain and also take precautions to avoid stains and damage. To protect white cabinets, shelves and backslashes from developing a yellowish tinge, shield them from direct sunlight. Clean your white wash basin, walls, cabinets and counter on a regular basis and wipe of spills immediately to avoid stubborn stains that can become permanent.

Do you own a white kitchen? Would you build one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own white kitchen in a budget.