Washing Machine

Ask any kitchen goddess and washing machine is one of the favorite appliances around the house. To many homemakers, the washing machine has been godsend and it is not surprising at all! Laundering is a laborious process and to have something that takes care of soaking, scrubbing, beating, rinsing and drying; can be a massive time and energy saver. From top loading to front loading, semi-automatic to smart washing machines; there are choices aplenty and for the consumer, it has never been better.

Origins

Washing clothes primarily involves agitating the clothes to help remove the grime with soap and water. Before modern washing machines came into being, washing dirty clothes involved ladies of the house fetching water from the wells (this was before indoor plumbing became a reality), heating it, pouring into a tub, adding soap and then scrubbing the least soiled clothes followed by the rest. Soapy water was precious and therefore reused for the next set of clothes. Rinsing again was a separate backbreaking exercise. The earliest washing machines can be simply called washing hacks even. They involved a container made of wood, later of metal, that had paddles or fingers to imitate the scrubbing action with a burner below the container that kept the water warm. These “machines” involved quite a lot of manual intervention. A substantially mechanical version was achieved by 1797 known as the “Washboard”. With the industrial revolution and discovery of steam as a powerhouse, the humble washboard gradually reinvented itself to the washing machine of that we know of today.

Categories

Though there can be several categories of washing machines based on level automation and a list of functionalities, there are two wide classes i.s. top loading and front loading. The top loading as the name suggests is designed in a way that lets the user to feed in clothes from the top into the washing drum. This means that the perforated basket is mounted vertically and the user has comfortable access to the operate the machine. A top loading washing machine needs the clothes to be immersed in water completely and the water moves in a circular pattern both in clockwise and anti-clockwise direction with the help of an agitator. A front loading washing machine does away with the agitator completely. Clothes are lifted up by paddles and dropped in the drum, therefore, forcing water and detergent solution into the clothes.The required agitation is provided by the constant back and forth motion of the cylinder and by gravity. Since the opening to put in clothes is in the front, the user needs to bend to load the clothes unless installed at a height. This process, therefore, does not require clothes to be fully immersed in water. With less requirement of water, less soap is needed. Front loaders are often considered more energy efficient, however, newer technologies in top loaders have almost got both categories on an even kneel. What one chooses is very often a personal choice but one need to take in consideration where to place it, either if in the kitchen or in the bathroom.

How to use

The gadgets today are pretty advanced and getting upgraded at an even faster pace than ever before. Like most other appliances, washing machines too are getting easier to use, smarter and more energy efficient. Using a washing machine is no rocket science. All brands of washing machines come with a detailed user manual. Although not everyone likes to go through the complete user guide, it is a good idea to get oneself acquainted with the machine. Simple hacks, settings, and troubleshooting tips can help save time and effort later. It helps that information today is available at a touch and many usage queries are easily answered through the internet blogs and videos by the brand itself or other users. As a general rule, though, it is advisable to keep children away or under supervision when near the machine.It is a big sized appliance and has known to cause accidents at home. If you want to have a clear understanding of how to use and maintain it, have a look at our professionals, you will find the best person for your needs.

How to clean

Just like any other machine, the washing machine needs some level love and care so that it can do the job at its best. Since the washer’s job is to remove the grime, it is obvious there would be remnants of it in parts of the machine. The Washer bag is usually the spot where it is all collected. Because most of the grime is rinsed out with the water, the collection in the bag would need to be cleaned not very often. A once in a month frequency is a sufficient. Additionally, the drum can be cleaned with a specific branded cleaning agent as recommended by the company or for a more natural option baking soda and water mixture also gives good results. Vinegar and bleach are also popular choices but it is important to check the guidelines about which cleaning agent is best for different surfaces. Scrubbing with these agents will help remove stubborn mold or residue and make the inner drum shiny new as well. Smart washing machines these days have a self-clean cycle, especially in the front loading type. So just clicking on the self-clean cycle automatically adjusts the time, water level and temperature to clean the drum. The water outlet that is usually provided for emergency water removal also can be cleaned once in a while to prevent molds. Clean the dispensers,cords and water pipe regularly too. Wipe dry the entire body of the washing machine whenever possible. Deep cleaning once a month will help keep the machine in top shape. Obviously, you can have a look at our magazine and you will find many ideas and suggestions for the best use of your washing machine.

Safety Precautions

First things first, always ensure that the washing machine is installed correctly. Companies usually offer a free technician visit for a new machine to be checked, installed and undergo a demo for the user. Do pay attention as it is easier than to read through a booklet. The technician would check the correct mounting (if better on a stand or on the floor), ideal plug points, water pressure, an area where the machine is installed and placing of cords correctly. Be attentive when the machine is in use, even if it is a fully automated model, it is always better to be mindful especially if there are kids in the household. To place the washing machine in an independent laundry room dry balcony is a good idea so that the place can be kept out of bounds for children.

With time, technology is only going to advance and as appliances get better and smarter, it is the end user who will be gaining the most. With a machine that makes life much more comfortable and convenient, it is one of the most common ones found in urban homes around the world. The washing machine is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

