Making Your Wall Designing Simple, Elegant, and Like Never Before

Some people have to claim that home interior designing is more about coming up with a fascinating wall design. Well, the claim can’t be completely wrong, though. Wall designing is a matter of passion that has gone much more customised, through the greater availabilities of fancy designing products in various ranges.

The best part, most of these enable you to do things yourself in a customised fashion, according to your preferences. On this context, here we come up with some of the enchanting wall designing ideas that anyone can go for a hands-on with.

In Perfect Combination with Flooring

Be it wall design or something else, a right sync is important in terms of offering the best overall look. On this context, your approach towards a beautiful wall design can be streamlined by making it perfectly complement with the flooring. For example, hardwood flooring is one of the much hyped and preferred flooring ideas among the contemporary home owners. If your floor is also a hardwood floor, the lighter wall colours are more preferred for a furnished final outcome.

Especially, the dark hardwood floors being mostly preferred than the others, the white walls are referred as the perfect combination. The best part, such combination fits rooms for each age group, starting from the teens to the adults. Well, no need to go with plain and boring white, though; hanging multi-colour paintwork of a larger size, or a few smaller ones can offer that crucial complementary nod. In fact, it would be even better if you go with Plaster of Paris with certain portions, as it allows you to create different structures.

Wall Designing With Colourful Glass Pieces

The coloured wall patterns are one of those ideas which offer you the scope of trying something new. On a specific note, the best recommendation would be to go with the coloured glasses. This coloured glass idea is absolutely biddable as you hardly have to do or worry about anything.

It’s like a pick and put formula; the colour glasses are well available in numerous ranges in the market, and a technician can fit it exactly the way you would wish. Well, as a tip, it would be a better recommendation to mount those glasses at diverse stages, instead of keeping things in a uniform fashion.

Again, don’t pick these glass pieces all identical to each other. You may go with some those are absolutely glossy, and pick some others those are given different tinges, something like acidic engraved or those sandblasted, etc. You can try the idea for your bedroom, dining, drawing room, or just anywhere other than a teen’s room. Well, no one is forbidding if you try it with a teen’s room, but the teens might not find it fitting with their mood.

If your Baby Is The Boss

If it’s a baby room or the bedroom where your baby is your boss, going with something funky, like a print of eclectic colour options would be nice. For example, over a light grey or light pink background colour, you may incorporate zigzag patterns, wavy patterns, or something like this of multiple colours, or two different colours (like yellow, red, in an alternative fashion), etc.

However, keep one of the four walls this way, and the rest three with something plain, like the light grey in the above case. A large framed paint at the contrasting side would offer the due perfection to your arrangement. Especially, the idea is perfect if the concerned room has the hardwood flooring. If it’s something like maple wood flooring, a plastic paint or paints with different shades would be better recommendations.

Craft Tape Wall Designing; Something Different

Everyone knows that wall design is pretty much a matter of passion. However, if your case is something beyond, or just want to try something different, you may offer it a playful or an amazing vivid finish. The most trending about the idea are the colourful wall designing using the perfect blend of craft tape works. It’s more playful and enchanting than you have ever anticipated. Just have one thing in mind; keep the background wall colour at the lighter side.

There is no scarcity of the craft tapes of eclectic ranges and colour options in the market. Making things more interesting, these stores even make you available with the reference books; you can pick one and play it the way you like, and as much as you can. However, taking tips from the interior decorator experts would be a better option. The Washi tape wall designing is quite contemporary as an idea as well.

Talking about the finishing touch to it, you have to take care of the lighting on this aspect. Have something fixed with the wall, bright lighting from one end, and hang disco patterned multi-dimensional at the centre to flaunt the designing idea in the best fashion.

Pocket-Friendly, Yet Delightful

If you wish for something well within the budget, yet offering the most uplifting finish, the wall designing with native tables (without legs) having fixed patterns over (something of plywood with a zigzag or square designs ) would be a perfect recommendation.

Picking the Right Colour Combination

The task of wall designing can be made a way lot strategic by understanding the mood of the room. At least, it can help you in selecting the right colour. For example, if it’s a bedroom, you would love to put the wall colour at its bold form just behind the bed. The multicolour wall design is trending. Hence, a different lighter colour up front can be more preferable. Talking about the other two walls, keep it at the lighter side, but both should be of the same colour.

If you ask about my preference, I would love to go with a sky blue paint at the back of my bed, with a pleasant white facing it. The other two you may go with light green or yellow as well.

The same strategy can be applied for each of the room. However, you may go with four different colours for four different walls if it’s a teen room, though going with the same strategy as mentioned above is advised.

Did you just renovated your wall design? Would you do it again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own wall design and how to place it with style.