From iconic patterned wallpaper to rustic reclaimed wood, from an oversized photograph to a bookshelf, you have the complete freedom to design your wall to make it look supreme.

Invest in a creative professional

When it comes to designing the wall decor of your house, do not hold back on hiring the best designer possible. The walls need to look great and an expert designer can easily brighten up your walls with the best patterns and art. The designer must be someone who can understand your inputs and incorporate them all along with improvements to make your walls look more sophisticated. Detailing is the key. For example, if you are keen on displaying framed family photos, your interior designer could take into considerations your requirements and implement the same in the blueprint helping you bring those ideas to reality.

Choose good quality products

An investment in superior products for your wall decor will be seen and felt for many years ahead. If you are a globetrotter, you can hang maps as wallpapers with glued stickers of your footprints all over the map of places you covered till date and also illustrate the bucket list of places for future travels. It's always advisable to use high-quality products because they can endure harsh wear and tear with time.

Design Sensibilities

Design plays a major role in giving a minimalist attitude to your blank walls. Make sure you design the wall decor in a way that meets its practical and functional requirements along with visual senses. If the area is limited, you can make provision for enough storage possibilities inside the walls. Installing a mirrored wall or hanging framed drawing of your children often enhances the face value of your rooms. To provide a hint of nostalgia, you can hang candid photographs from various moments of life in your living room. Using upholstered linens is one of the newest trends for designing bedroom walls. Another classical design idea of hanging a tapestry could easily add to a vintage feel to your walls. Ever thought of breaking an oversized photograph? Few designers came up with this great idea of adding visible grid lines to a classic photograph, which actually looked great. From faking a collection of books to large patterned screen, you have the liberty to surprise everyone with your aesthetic sense. The whole journey of decorating your walls can be a hugely gratifying experience.

