Best types vinyl flooring ideas

When we think about vinyl we think to the romantic past but, its popularity as a durable décor material for floors has not diminished. While some decorators consider it as a cheap substitute to authentic natural stone or wood tiles, its flexibility and ability to fit into any section of the house at costs far below other materials and provide long lasting finish has helped retain demand over the years. Thanks to the technology improvement, the quality of vinyl flooring has also moved into the prestigious category of “resilient flooring” and is far above plastic floors that were once the bane of rented homes.

Now vinyl flooring is available in wide variety of designs, colors, patterns and finishes that mimic real ceramic and wood tiles. As the material is moisture and stain resistant vinyl flooring is easy to clean and almost maintenance free as it also resists scratches and scuffs that is common ceramic tiles. To understand the best vinyl formats for kitchen flooring we have stated quality details of vinyl varieties used for residential purposes that can help you make the best choice.

Sheet vinyl

This type of vinyl flooring is sold in 6” and 12” inch wide rolls which are rolled out on the floor to measure length and width before being cut to adjust around floors and pillars. These are available in three varieties namely felt backed, vinyl backed and the most expensive variety which is the modified loose-lay comprising of fiberglass backing for strength and durability.

Solid Vinyl tile or plank vinyl

These are pliable tiles sold as individual pieces in 12 inch squares or as strips with three tiles each. All plank vinyl tiles have an adhesive backing which makes it easy for installation on a smooth floor or on old flooring that has been cleaned of all rough surfaces. If these tiles are purchased without adhesive layer at the back then adhesive has to be spread across the floor before setting the tiles to mimic distressed surfaces or beveled edges.

Luxury vinyl tile

As this type of vinyl flooring provides finish which is closest to natural stone and wood it is the most expensive. These vinyl tiles are made using complex 3D imaging technology to emboss tiles with pictures of natural stone and wood that have the right texture and grain and look as natural as possible when fixed to the floor. These tiles are around 1/8 inch thick and comprise of several protective layers like aluminum oxide coating and urethane coating to give them long lasting durability and retain the finish.

Maintaining vinyl flooring

Though vinyl flooring is advisable for kitchens as they are the most durable they need to be maintained well to increase their life. Sweeping, vacuuming and moping with warm water is the best way to keep the vinyl flooring free of dirt and grime on the edges. Mild floor cleaners mixed with warm water can clean up tough to remove stains that appear due to spill of hot liquids. Ideally any spill liquid or otherwise should be cleaned immediately to avoid stains.

Have you recently decorated your home with a vinyl flooring? If so, do you have and tips or tricks on how to do it within budget?