Top Vastu Tips You Must Follow To Experience Positivity Immediately

A positive environment is what everybody wants in their life, be it at home or at the office. No matter how much you spend in interior design if the place doesn’t provide you positive and pleasant vibes, it’s of no use. However, it has been seen that despite all efforts, it becomes difficult to maintain the desired positivity inside a home. Unwanted situations appear before you, about which you are just clueless about. In such occasion, it should be understood that there is definitely something wrong with your Vastu. In this context, you can avoid any sort of negativity by applying the following simple Vastu tips. Check it!

Make your Identification available

This is a key Vastu tip you must follow to avoid negativity. A simple name plate hanging exterior to your home gate can actually fix many issues. Like every other vastu tip, this is also scientifically proven. Undoubtedly, a nameplate exterior to your home makes things easier for people in finding your place.

However, the ease of reaching your home creates satisfaction in the mind of the particular person. And, the satisfaction at which the person enters your home creates vibes inside the home. It’s general knowledge, though; someone with a happy mindset is obvious to spread positive moods inside. Hence, just hurry up and fix your nameplate, if you haven’t yet.

Lightening and environment cleaning with spirituality

Lighting is important. Especially, having the lamps inside the home is one of the key Vastu tips you must follow. The best among all sorts of lamps are the diyas/candles. At least, you should lighten the diyas/candles twice in a day, during morning and evening. It would be best if you can perform hawan.

However, if time doesn’t permit, you should burn the incense stick at least twice in a day, during every morning and evening. Using authentic ingredients for hawan or the best incense materials, your environment inside the home can get purified in a greater fashion. At the same time, it avoids all negative sights or the negative intentions towards your home. The finest recommendation would be to associate such incense burning or hawans with your spirituality.

The right orientation of your kitchen

The kitchen is not just a place where you cook. It’s a place where you cook your mind, as it is said, you are what you eat. In this context, you must eat healthy and nutritious. More importantly, it should be absolutely germ-free. Hence, it is important to make sure that the wind flow and the direction of sun rays entering to your kitchen should be appropriate.

The best recommendation in this regard would be to orient your kitchen in the southeast of your residence. Especially, the cooking zone needs to be oriented definitely in the southeast direction for the germfree environment inside. At the same time, it is also recommended not to keep the medicines or something chemical in the home.

It is advised to keep your salt bowl at one corner of your kitchen. Salts are known to be generating positive vibes and quite effective against the environmental ill effects. In fact, you can keep the salt bowl at any other corner of your home.

There is nothing more positive than the water

We know every particle on this earth has its own vibration or radiation. Some possess the positive vibration and some the negative. Among all those elements that reflect positive vibes, it’s the water that is the most positive. Hence, it’s advised to have a glass of clear water inside the home. It would be even better if you put a lemon inside.

However, make sure the water is changed at least once in a week. Much of your negativity inside can be cut or transformed this way. It would be even better if you keep sacred Ganga Jal at a specific corner inside the home, especially in an unused corner of the home. Moreover, it would be preferable if you can keep the water at a dark corner of the home, with the least disturbance. Again, don’t forget to change the holy water once in a week, at least.

Chants

There is no faster way of spreading the positivity inside a home than the chants. The best part, the effects of these chants are also quite immediate. Being specific, the ‘OMM’ chant every day, even for 10-15 minutes a day can deliver noteworthy positive transformation inside the home. It would be even better if you sit in meditation or chant ‘OMM’ of your own. Meditation for a few minutes every day, keeping every other ambiguity in mind away, brings a lot of positivity in you and at your home.

Do not use glass in personal room

According to an important Vastu rule, you should avoid the transparent materials like glasses mostly inside the bedroom. Even if there is something like a mirror, make sure there is also the curtain. Moreover, don’t forget to put a curtain over these mirrors or any other glasses in the personal room. Mirrors inside a bedroom are definitely a negative symbol according to Vastu.

Symbols and wind bells

Vision creates the most immediate impression on our mind. Hence, watching a positive symbol is obvious to create a positive impact in mind. The best recommendation in this context would be to draw a swastik symbol inside the house. Especially, you should draw the swastik symbol at the exterior of your main entrance. It’s one of the finest tips to bring prosperity inside the home through vastu.

Similarly, the sounds generated through the wind bells also generate positivity inside, absorbing the negativity. Hang one such at your corridor, and you can feel the difference.

Hang the paints those generate positivity

As mentioned above, the strongest impression is the one that you perceive through your eyes. Therefore, it is always recommended to view everything positive. According to Vastu, you should hang the wall paints. However, the wall paint should be reflecting positivity. The paints like of a beautiful flower, a meditation pose, or something like that can be nice recommendations.

