Ideas about designing and decorating small living rooms

Nowadays, small spaces do not present as many design challenges as they used to a few years ago, as there are plenty of options available from colors to furniture and décor pieces that one can select to create illusion of space. Design tricks like large French windows, white walls and ceiling, light colored furniture and furnishings and other different combinations help to make small living rooms look spacious while providing sufficient seating space. Here are some inspiring small living room ideas to make them look enchanting and comfortable.

Stylish combination of wallpaper and mirror

Decorative mirror blending in with wall paper and furniture of the room is an ideal small living room idea to arrest the viewer’s gaze and keep it focused. Always place the decorative mirror against the wall paper across the window to create illusion of another window in the room. By keeping the sofa and coffee table just below the mirror you can create a central focus area. Recessed lighting would be best suited for a small living room that can make the space look brighter when lights reflect against the mirror.

Adjustable furniture

As space is limited in a small living room keeping furniture that does not hurt knees and elbows is a priority. Instead of having a huge glass coffee table or bulky sofa try to have small settees, foldable chairs and set of small tables that adjust below each other and can be pulled out to serve. Antique wooden boxes serve as tables and storage areas for small living rooms. Sofas without arms or backs kept against the wall can be an excellent space saving small living room idea to create extra seats. Multi-level cart can be kept as side table that can serve as a minibar or storage area when required.

Use vertical space

If the living room has a high ceiling then utilize the vertical space to create a living room that stands tall if not wide. Wall mount the television instead of setting up a media showcase and put artistic wall art like abstract pictures and paintings that reach up till almost the ceiling to create a larger focus area. Hang the curtains slightly above the door and window frames to impart feeling of height and space. Storage shelves for books or artifacts can also be built high on the walls that can be brightly lit with a crystal chandelier high up on the ceiling.

Avoid wastage of corners

Seating options are usually limited in small living room and in these circumstances corners should not be wasted by placing décor pieces or small tables. Instead look for L shaped sofas or settee that can be adjusted in that space specifically with clean lines and minimal cushions. An ideal small living room should have an eclectic mix of bright patterns, colors and designs to make the area look bright and lively. To make the most out of available space in a small living room it has to be decorated in such a way that both light and space are maximized and viewers’ attention is drawn to several objects inside the room instead of confining it.

Do you own a small living room? Would you build one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own small living room in a budget.