Smart ideas to accessorize small garden

Empty spaces in the front and backyard generally become dumping ground for discarded items of the house if they are not utilized. There are several inexpensive methods to turn an empty parcel of land into a small garden with welcoming flowers, stone statues, artistic pots, water treatments and lighting arrangements. Even if you live in the ground floor of a city apartment that has a small square foot of land, it can be turned into a pretty sit-out with some of our creative ideas that can be modified to suit your garden size and budget.

Reusing old furniture

Using old chairs and tables made of wicker, bamboo, timber or even iron is an innovative small garden idea as stands for holding basket and pot planters of creepers and vines in the garden or herbs near kitchen window. An ideal DIY idea would be to recycle an old dresser and plant orchid holders in every drawer for a pretty Japanese garden if space is limited for a small garden. Like furniture, kitchen utensils like old milk bottles, food cans and broken flower vases that cannot be used in the living room again etc., can be painted and used as planters.

Flower arches and pergolas

A backyard with multiple entry points can be given a grand appearance with flower arches at each entrance by planting creepers and vines on arches made of wood or metal to support them. By placing stone benches between these arches you can create a restful place to chat with friends on a warm day or relax with a book. Pergolas and decks can also be used to instead of arches to create attractive outdoor relaxation areas.

Garden on the wall

Lack space to make a garden for a kitchen garden? Why not hang your garden on the backyard wall with bottles and buckets that eliminates the trouble of digging around mud and dirt. Bottles, slit bamboo pieces and hollow tree branches can be tied up to backyard walls as planters for growing herbs, vines and leafy vegetables that do not require extensive care.

Wind chimes and hidden lights

Wind chimes bring a whimsical touch to even a scraggly garden with few wisps of dry grass as the lovely tinkling sound soothes the garden spirit. If you are not the kind that likes gardening then use chimes with tiny garden lamps that light up the area at night when switched on. Beautiful metal and wooden chimes give garden a timeless appeal and can be placed on the pathway between the gate and front entrance with lamps to increase visibility.

Picturesque water elements

Water elements are one of the most popular small garden ideas to improve aesthetics and attract birds and butterflies to the garden. Even if a garden is short of space it can look large and elegant with readymade fountains and waterfalls or a lotus pond. If you like colored fish then dig up a small pond and line it up with pebbles to make a lotus pond with a waterfall to keep recycling the water. Stone statues of cherubs and animals make striking touches when placed inside these ponds and waterfalls.

Do you own a small garden? Would you build one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to build your own small garden in a budget.