Ideas to make small bedroom appear spacious

The most common dilemma faced by owners of small bedrooms is how to place all the necessary items in the room without feeling claustrophobic. Most people that have stayed in hostels during study or in studio apartments are fairly aware of the tiny adjustments that can make the bedroom appear visually larger. Things change when they have to stay in small apartments, even more if with a partner, they can feel a loss for ideas. While some try out foldable beds that can turn into sofa during the day, enterprising adults choose beds that can fit into cupboards. Here are a few tips to make small bedroom ideas viable and make the room appear spacious.

Neutral colors and mirrors

According to experts in home décor, neutral colors expand vision and give feeling of free space as they lighten corners and roof. Mirrors placed opposite windows also enhance visionary space as they reflect outside world into the room. The best small bedroom idea would be to have neutral color tones on the roof, floor and walls which are close to each other in the color wheel to infuse space. Never make the mistake of covering up a bedroom window as it will make the room feel small and stuffy.

Innovative storage space

Whether a bedroom is being used by one or two individuals, it requires storage space which is at a premium in a small bedroom. If setting up a bed takes up the major amount of space in the bedroom. the best option for creating new spaces would be to purchase bed/s with storage boxes that can be used to keep winter clothing or heavy blankets. Floating cabinets just below the roof or above wardrobes that are painted in the same color as the roof and wall can also create storage space without causing any visual disruption to the room.

Create visual space

While stacking furniture against the wall may seem a good plan to clear space in a small bedroom, it does not always create space in the center if there are too many items in the region. An ideal small bedroom idea under these circumstances would be to angle furniture like beds, wardrobe, table and chair/s in such a manner as to leave breathing space around them to give appearance of extended space in the room.

Multifunctional items

When space is at a premium, using multifunctional furniture pieces and décor items is a popular idea as that will help to streamline objects in the room. Sofa with box storage, dressing table with multiple drawers, and ottoman with storage for tucking away washed bedroom linen can enhance the clean look of the bedroom without compromising on storage space.

Avoid clutter and keep only furniture that is necessary

Though keeping several small and large items in a bedroom seems essential like baskets of clothes, small stools, pretty table lamps, laptop table, book shelves and maybe an iron board too, these will make the small bedroom seem like a storeroom. The best small bedroom idea is to avoid clutter and keep only the bed and side tables to allow breathing space.

Do you own a small bedroom? Would you change its design again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to re-design your own small bedroom in a budget.