Budget friendly ideas to design small bathrooms

Designing a small bathroom or renovating it can be a challenging exercise as it requires both imagination and ingenuity to fit all essentials into restricted space without making the area crowded. Small bathrooms may force you to compromise on storage space or aesthetics but if you can find the right way to inject elements that are both functional and can serve multiple purposes, then a small bathroom can make your life more pleasurable. With space at a premium in cities around the world, there are several space saving products available that can be customized to fit specific bathroom sizes.

Oval shaped washbasin with towel-bar washstand

If your bathroom has more horizontal space than vertical space, then an oval shaped washbasin can be the right solution, as it occupies less space on a counter unlike a standard square washbasin. If this washbasin is placed on an open bar type steel, stand with wicker baskets instead of cabinets, then the bars can become a handy place to hang wet towels instead of setting up separate towel bars.

Neutral color palette

Even if you love dark colors and know that they are easy to hide stains, try to avoid dark tones in a small bathroom. Neutral color palette is best for small bathrooms as it makes the region look spacious and aesthetically pleasing. You can add complimentary colors through cabinets, sanitary-ware and fittings to bring creativity into the bathroom.

Sliding door for shower cabinet

If the bathroom lacks space to install a bathtub and you have to fall back on a shower, then ensure that the area is cut off from the rest of the bathroom. You can do it by using a glass or fiber enclosure to avoid messy floors. Sliding doors in shower area, cabinets and main door is the best small bathroom idea as it saves space that would be required to close and open doors. Glass enclosure is advisable for small bathroom instead of a fiber one, as the former creates more visual area.

Tile flow on the floor

Always have one kind of tiles on the bathroom floor if it is small, as changing materials breaks the space and makes the area look constricted. Instead of plain tiles without any patterns try to get tiles with zigzag patterns that look like waves of water and will make the bathroom look spacious when it extends across the room.

Free flowing shelves and ledges

If your bathroom lacks space for cabinets, cupboards and counters (always critical for storage) and only a free standing wash basin, opt for ledges and free flowing shelves. Ledges can be created between mirror and wash basin or near shower and bathtub to keep small daily use essential toiletries. Open floating shelves or in the wall shelves will provide required storage space for your bathroom linen without taking up floor space like large cabinets.

Mirror on the wall

Lights bounce off mirrors and makes the room appears large and bright. So try to have as many reflective surfaces or mirrors in the bathroom and try to place the opposite the windows to enhance the brightness.

Have you recently renovated your bathroom or do you plan to do it soon? If so, do you have and tips or tricks on how to do it within budget?