The concept

It is a single unit independent dwelling meant for a single household. Single family houses are rare in big metro cities but are still seen in smaller towns and some residential townships in urban areas. In the Indian context, you could call it an independent row house or a villa.

Independent Design

Unlike western countries, the local housing authorities give much more leeway in India in terms of designing a single-family house. Once a plot of land has a certified owner, he/she has more or less complete independence on how the house should be designed. The basic criteria however is, the FSI (Floor Space Index) norm that must be followed as per the rules of the city. Once the blueprint has been approved for the structure(which again is a design as per the choice of the owner), there is a complete control on the color scheme and outdoor landscaping as well.

Outdoor possibilities

Make the most of the outdoor area by dedicating to a patch of green; be it a lawn, flower bed, trees, fruits and vegetables even. Irrespective of the area, it is possible to create a garden in the front or in the backyard. Vertical gardens and fruits and veggies on pots is not a rarity anymore. Use of natural stone, art structures and water features can help enhance the beauty of your garden. You could add outdoor seating to enjoy when the weather outside permits so. If space is not a problem, outdoor dining can be a lot of fun too.

Interior Decor

Sky is the limit when it comes to the interiors. From classic and timeless decor to modern contemporary styles, there is so much that can be done depending on the owner’s taste, budget and interest!

Design philosophies

Many people believe in the enhancement of good energies in the house because of how the furniture is arranged, space utilized, accessories and colors used and most importantly the direction of the doors and windows. This is an extremely important subject in Vastu Shastra. Even Feng Shui preaches similar philosophies regarding positive and negative vibes. Do consult an expert who could help you design the house in the best possible way if you are a believer. A lot of time even non-believers like to include some aspects of these alternate sciences when starting to construct their homes from scratch.

Do you own a single family house? Would you build one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own single family house in a budget.