Different options

While there are ready to assemble kits in the market that can fitted into both indoor or outdoor saunas, it is best to take the advice of acquaintances that have installed saunas in their homes and experts to help make up your mind. The size and location of your sauna will largely depend on your requirements, space available and budget and also on the type i.e, dry or wet sauna.

DIY Sauna Kits

Prefabricated modular sauna kits for setting up sauna cabinets inside the house or outdoors which will have detailed instructions to install a flexible sauna. These may be expensive but are easy to set up and can be assembled within a day. If you want to convert a section of a large bathroom into a sauna then a more permanent installation has to be purchased which is will require custom boards and appropriate heating unit.

Infrared sauna tents and cabinets

If you want to enjoy the experience of a sauna without the cost and exertion of setting up a timber sauna installation, then try out infrared sauna options that are comfortably warm and easy on the pocket. Sauna tents are wooden frames wrapped up in canvas that contain heat and light from infrared light heaters and are prefect for single users. Sauna cabinets are expensive but easy to install and can seat two to four people though a little heavy and not easy to move around.

Outdoor sauna

While several firms offer prefabricated sauna cabinets and cabins complete with equipment needed inside cabin like benches, heaters and other accessories, they do not offer much choice in terms of design and layout. A custom built outdoor sauna beside a swimming pool can provide relaxation during weekends and also increase the value of your property. The advantage of having a sauna built to order is that you can select the type of heat required depending on need and also design it to fit your aesthetic taste.

Dry and Wet Saunas

For a person that has used sauna just for its health benefits without getting into its technicalities is likely to get confused by the options of dry and wet saunas. In a wet sauna the cabin or tent is heated by steam as water is powered over hot volcanic rocks creating the temperature to rise quickly. In a typical dry sauna the heating is provided by stove or infrared that increases the heat much more slowly making it easier to tolerate.

Steam sauna shower

Built like a regular glass shower cabinet it has a steam shower that heats up the body with steam jets that can be adjusted to suit the size and shape of user. This sophisticated sauna shower also has hand shower accessory so user can sit down and enjoy the sauna steam and have a refreshing bath afterwards.

Do you own a sauna? Would you build one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own sauna in a budget.