Start with an assessment

Of the roof and of the building in general from a certified professional for clearances. Make sure there is reliable water supply and sufficient sun for your plants to flourish. You cannot create a garden just like you would have on the ground however, there might be some restrictions regarding weight capacity therefore, do follow those guidelines. Once the basics are in place, start gardening away!

Check what kind of plants are suitable for the weather

Some places experience all four distinct seasons while others may be mostly regular with the temperatures all year round. If you are keen on creating a lawn, choose the right variety of grass that will survive the weather conditions in your area.

Create container gardens

It is often advised to create container gardens on rooftops as they are easier to maintain. With advanced horticulture and hybrid seeds availability, it is possible to grow most vegetables and fruits in pots. One can neatly arrange flowers, fruits, vegetables and other plants in containers of various sizes to create a one-of-a-kind green space for the home. Designing an outdoor space with container gardening is easier, also because you can arrange and rearrange stuff to accommodate outdoor seating and dining space. You can even create vertical gardens by installing pots in gorgeous colors and designs arranged creatively on a wall or lattice structure. The options are innumerable. However, you should not restrict yourself to container gardening. Though potted plants are easier on maintenance and have more mobility, it is possible to create flower beds, lawns and even grow vegetables sans pots; on the soil on the roof just like you would do on the ground.

It is a step by step towards sustainability

Good news is that green rooftops are seen positively, especially with global warming situations. Corporates are encouraged to create green covers over their buildings and help maintain their green accreditation. Roof gardening has all the makings of a winner; good for the environment, good for the building, good to look at, good utilization of space which would have otherwise gone to waste and, most importantly, lends a feel good factor to the senses once you are in the midst of your very own private patch of green.

Do you own a roof garden? Would you build one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own roof garden in a budget.