Refrigerator

There isn’t much possibility of the absence of a refrigerator in any middle-class home, be it in the urban or rural setting. Refrigerator, commonly referred to as fridge is one of the basic appliances found in every modern home. It is essentially a cooling system that lets the contents inside it be maintained at a colder temperature than the one outside, helping increase their life span. Heat tends to deteriorate food items and refrigeration helps conserve them. Freezing is considered an even better option to keep food preserved for longer. Most refrigerators provide refrigeration and freezing options. Though climatically warmer places do need refrigerators due to obvious reasons, even most cold places can’t do without it as food needs a considerable amount of cooling or freezing in order to be stored and consumed for longer periods of time and naturally cooling environments may not be enough. A refrigerator is designed like a cupboard that allows easy access and storing of consumables. By reducing the temperature of the compartments considerably, the reproduction of bacteria in food is reduced therefore reducing spoilage.

The mechanics behind it

The refrigerator compartment usually maintains a temperature of about 2 degrees celsius to 5-degree celsius. The freezer that is a separate compartment, maintains sub-zero temperatures and thus allows freezing of water, meat or any other item. Refrigerators primarily work on the principles of evaporation and condensation. There are some primary components of any refrigerator,mainly, the thermally insulated compartment, heat pump, electric motor, coils (evaporator and condenser), compressor and refrigerant or the gas. The gas starts out as a liquid and is pumped through the coils in the freezer powered by the motor. Under this pressure, the gas liquefies and radiates heat. It reaches a tiny aperture(that’s between the two types of the coil) through a low-pressure environment and then evaporates causing the coils (evaporator) to cool. The refrigerant continues to flow through the coils and returns to the compressor where it is converted back to liquid through pressure and the entire cooling cycle starts again. The refrigerator is able to maintain an even temperature because of the built-in thermometer can sense when the temperature starts to go up and the motor restarts the cooling cycle.

Why use a refrigerator?

Refrigeration is a modern convenience that makes life easier. By allowing food to be preserved for a longer, one can store perishable food items especially milk, meat etc to be used much more easily. The absence of any storage like this would have otherwise made getting fresh produce every time and therefore a time-consuming job. It also helps reduce wastage to an extent (though many consider it to do the opposite!). Refrigeration allows better meal planning both at home and commercially. Also, transportation of perishable goods has become easier because of refrigeration techniques. It is an important to add, that not only food but many drugs are required to be stored at low temperatures and refrigeration is or utmost importance in the field of medicine. Hospitals are one of the highest consumers of refrigerators. Refrigeration has given rise to a whole new world of food and drinks as well. Stuff like soft drinks, ice creams, jelly and other desserts is meant to be consumed in frozen or chilled format!

Domestic and commercial uses

Like mentioned above refrigeration has both domestic and commercial uses. Commercial refrigerators came into being much before the domestic ones. Large fridge units are used in food industry to transport and store products. The average beverage dispenser is a common example of a commercial refrigerator that allows cooling in spite of constant opening and closing of doors.

A domestic fridge is a ubiquitous appliance that can be seen in most households today. It helps store food for a period of time without having to restock every day, store leftover food for consumption later and enjoy ice and frozen foods.Many people also store their medicines that need cooler temperatures to retain the potency of the drug.

Safety precautions

The refrigerator is a fairly large electrical appliance that has a lot going on behind the scenes, in terms of motor, pump, coils and heating. Therefore, to start with, always have it installed correctly, preferably by a certified technician. Always use the ideal power settings. Therefore check if the power source is appropriate. In case of a breakdown, one must not try to open any section of the fridge that is supposed to be checked only by a skilled technician. The latent power can be dangerous if parts are broken into. Though refrigerators now come with concealed coils at the back, the older models have coils that are visible. In either case, this area is warmer than rest of the body of the appliance and, therefore, adults need to be watchful of children who might want to explore the area out of curiosity.

Another important aspect is to keep the food items in check. Though refrigeration allows food longevity, food does have an expiry date. Not removing food within the time frame will result in bacteria slowly starting to spoil the food away generating more microbes. The closed environs of the fridge will then allow bacteria to spread to other fresh items as well. It can become a breeding ground for germs.

Energy consumption

Refrigerators of today are much more energy efficient than their previous generation counterparts. The ones now use more eco-friendly cooling gases, are definitely bigger than the old ones, also have some level of artificial intelligence (which will only increase with time) and are a lot more energy efficient. Today’s refrigerators use up to 10 times less energy than the ones that were manufactured 20 years back. So if there is an old one around the house, it might be time to replace it with a newer model and save some money on energy bills. Have a look to our magazine and discover some tips or ideas on the best way to use a refrigerator.

Refrigerators are only getting better with time.They are smarter,take up less energy, are easier to operate, sleek looking and definitely greener. The CFC (coolant gas) used many years ago has been completely banned due to its harmful effects on the ozone layer. Like all other appliances, refrigerators are no longer luxuries but basic needs. Unfortunately, global average temperatures are increasing and cooling system requirements will only go up from here on. For most of us life without a fridge is simply unimaginable! Then, why not consult a professional for deciding the best solution for your home?

Did you just buy a refrigerator? Would you buy one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own refrigerator and how to place it with style.