How to start

To rebuild a house or not is a decision that a homeowner would take in light of certain circumstances. They can be both unforeseen and major damage to the property, like fire, flood or earthquake or a need to completely revamp the house instead of undertaking remodeling projects in parts. Whatever may be the situation, consider rebuilding the house as an opportunity to make amends and improve on certain features that were probably overlooked earlier or are simply outdated in the present scenario.

Hire professionals

Start with an architect who will help you design a house that is just right for you and your family’s needs. How many rooms, how many bathrooms, provision for an outdoor area; are some of the basic points on which to have a discussion. Depending on the FSI (Floor Space Index) norms of your area, one can decide on the number of floors for the house. Climatic conditions will play a crucial role in what kind of materials can be used. A lot of homeowners also hire a contractor additionally who will undertake the project construction work. By hiring a contractor, it is easier to deal with labour, material and other resource utilization. It also helps set a fixed time-line for completion of the house. An expert will always add to the value and hence save you time and effort. Just make sure you hire a reputed one.

Before and After

If you lived in the same house, you would have more or less clear idea on what was missing earlier, and therefore can enable the changes while planning the new house. If not, in a situation where you have bought a place, think of it as a blank canvas ready to be painted all over again! In almost all rebuilding cases, old houses are brought down in order to give way to newer, stronger and sturdier materials; (unless of course it’s a millionaire wanting to rebuild just for vanity purposes!) If it was quite an old structure, have the water and sewage pipes checked and replaced. The foundation can be completely upgraded if a new basement plan is in place.

There’s so much to do when rebuilding a house. It is just like building a new one and therefore there’s a lot to look forward to. Make sure you use the opportunity to use the best of resources possible in order to bring your dream home to reality.

Did you rebuilt your house? Would you do it again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own rebuilt plan in a budget.