Rangoli Design for Diwali

Rangoli Designs for Diwali

Diwali or Deepavali is the most popular festival in India. It's just like the Christmas when people from all parts of India come together to make this occasion as grand as possible. From fireworks to exchanging gifts, from songs and dance to making stunning Rangoli designs, Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals in India. Rangoli is an ancient art form, which is also a key element of Diwali celebration. This art form is all about bringing good luck to the family and most of the homes in North India flaunt colorful Rangoli art in their homes during the festival of lights. This art form is an integral part of the celebration when all the female members in the house come together to create various patterns on the floors and in the courtyards to bring good luck to the family. This art form signifies a new beginning hence during Diwali as most of the homes are renovated or whitewashed, the art becomes a symbol of peace and prosperity. Deepavali is the festival of lights and every Indian look forward for a grand celebration during this holiday season. Rangoli being a traditional art form not only help in beautification and bringing auspiciousness to the family but it also enhances the mood of every guest just like any other art form. There are numerous Rangoli designs for Diwali; however, it's always advisable to keep the blueprint ready before you start to design patterns during the festival. Keeping a blueprint helps the artist to create beautiful and unique designs without much confusion. You can draw the pattern with pen or pencil before filling it with colors. There are various ready-made templates available that can also help the artist to create stunning Rangoli designs for Diwali. Diwali was first celebrated to welcome Lord Rama along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana when they return back to their kingdom after 14 years of exile. They return after defeating Ravana. The celebration marks the victory of good over evil. Diwali being n auspicious day demands colors that can create an environment of friendliness and peace, hence people try to incorporate ingredients like turmeric powder, vermillion, flowers and petals to design art. There are other ingredients like coffee powder, charcoal, Pise rice solution, wood sawdust, burned soil etc. that can be used to create gorgeous Rangoli designs for Diwali.

The Significance of Rangoli Art during Diwali

Rangoli is a traditional art form that demands lots of attention to details and a great aesthetic sense. Mixing various colors, ingredients and design patterns is the hallmark of a great design. The artist should be well versed with the ingredients for giving colors to the blueprint. Doing a bit of research is always helpful for creating a work of art. This art form is mostly considered for religious festivals and weddings. This art form helps to discard all the pessimism and helps to establish an air of positivity. Women in India look forward to decorating their homes with this art for bringing good luck. This art also signifies welcoming of the guest. In India guests are always considered to be the messengers of God hence Rangoli art in front of the entrance door signifies a warm welcome. Some of the popular Rangoli designs for Diwali include drawing geometrical patterns, painting the face of deities, historical monuments and incorporating trending issues into this art form. The ability to experiment with various ideas and colors makes an art stand out. This art form is known by different names in various part of the country. It's known as Alpana in West Bengal, Chowk Pujan in Uttar Pradesh, Mandana in Rajasthan, Kolam in Tamil Nadu, Golam Kolam or Kalam in Kerala, Chowkpurana in Chhattisgarh etc. but the essence of this art remains the same throughout the country. Various parts of the country use this art form in various occasions. This art form is very popular activity in Diwali, especially in North India. Deepavali or the festival of lights is incomplete without Rangoli art. The popularity of this art form is not only limited to homes, it's also done in workplaces, schools and colleges. There are Rangoli competitions organised during this time.

Tips To Create Beautiful Rangoli Designs for Diwali

This art form is mostly taken up by women in India. It's a very feminine activity but there are men too who like creating beautiful designs for Diwali celebration. In order to shine amid family members and colleagues during Deepavali celebration, one should watch various design tutorials available online. Regular practice is the key to a great design and if you want to make a memorable art, you should design the blueprint beforehand. Usage of various ingredients including diyas can easily accentuate your art and take it to another level altogether. Just like any other art form, you have to have a great aesthetic sense to make great looking Rangoli designs for Diwali. It's always beneficial to look at other ideas for inspiration but if you really want your art to stand out, you should implement fresh ideas into your art. There are many monotonous ideas available online which can be only helpful for a newbie but if you want to be an expert, you have to visualise more. You should try to combine colors, ideas and other unthinkable elements in your art to make it look completely stunning. There are two types of Rangoli—the dry and the wet ones. It's always advisable in mastering in both the types. Since this art form is temporary hence you should always take photographs and keep it in an album. You can always showcase your designs to your friends and family members. Sharing beautiful designs on social networking sites during Diwali is the newest trend. Rangoli designs for Diwali needs to be perfect for the occasion. Drawing face of deities is considered apt during the festival of lights and Ganesha being the god of Good luck is always the popular face of this art form. Other design ideas include incorporating peacocks, historical monuments, geometrical patterns and trending issues.