Rangoli Inspirations for your Home

Rangoli

Rangoli is an Indian art form which is especially drawn during Diwali. Diwali or Deepavali is the most popular Indian festival, which is celebrated across the nation with great enthusiasm. Rangoli art is one of the main elements of this event. Especially drawn by women, this Indian art is considered lucky for the homeowners. Women in India use various creative styles to create designs during Diwali and other religious occasions. This traditional art form is all about the freedom of expression. According to Hindu mythology, this art form was basically taken up to bring good luck. This art is also created to welcome guests. The usage of various ingredients like vermillion, dry flour, turmeric powder is very common in India. Some of the modern ingredients like red brick powder, colored sand, flowers and petals can also be added to create stunning designs. From creating geometrical patterns to urban art, you have the liberty to create any type of designs in this art form. Most of the homeowners create innovative patterns during Diwali. It's all about expressing your mind through this age-old art form that looks gorgeous in floors and courtyards. During the festival of lights, most homes flaunt attractive designs. Most workplaces also conduct competitions too. Incorporating a burning issue in this art is one of the trending things many artists love to experiment with. There are two types of this traditional art form—the wet and the dry form. Mostly, people prefer to use dry designs for celebrating an occasion. It's advisable to create this art in cleans floors.

Rangoli and Celebrations

Not only Diwali, people in India consider this art form an indication of good luck, peace and prosperity. Creation of various patterns during weddings, other religious festivals is very common. Women from the family come together to create stunning art during a fiesta. This traditional art form is a team work. Before creating any art, one should have the design blueprint in mind. If you are creating a geometrical pattern, you can make the basic facade of the art with a pen or pencil. Filling the gaps with dry colors can easily make your painting look brilliant. Some of the expert designers can create an extraordinary pattern with dry colors while if you are using wet shades, you should be extra careful during the process. Art is always a form of expression and this art form is no different. Various artists have experimented with newer design patterns and earned huge accolades. Although this is a temporary art form still people prefer to draw it with full passion. It's always advisable to take a picture of your work after creating it. In order to preserve your hard work and showcase your creation, you should have a photograph. The newest trend of sharing Rangoli pictures on the social network is becoming very popular in India. Most homeowners share these pictures during Diwali to showcase their talent. This traditional art form is known by different names in various parts of India like it's known as Alpana in West Bengal, Mandana in Rajasthan, Kolam in Tamil Nadu, Kalam in Kerala, Chowk Pujan in Uttar Pradesh and Muggu in Andhra Pradesh. The usage of this art form is mostly during religious ceremonies however the popularity of this activity is so huge that people from other countries are also learning to make this traditional art form.

Various Rangoli Designs

Some of the popular designs include incorporating Lord Ganesha in the art. It's very common during Diwali and other popular Indian festivals. Other design options include integrating peacocks, usage of beads and stones for highlighting the borders, using flowers and petals, incorporating gods and goddesses into the designs. The tradition of creating this art form is the soul of any household celebration. Creating a great looking pattern not only helps to showcase the skills of a homeowner but also speaks a lot about their personality. It's a very auspicious thing to get involved in this art.

Rangoli Design Videos

For winning prize in a competition, one should watch various art design videos available online. You can also take ideas from the Internet to create never-seen-before designs and walk away with accolades. Rangoli design competitions are very popular in schools and colleges in India and the ability to bring newer ideas is always greeted in such events. Online is the great platform to learn new things. A newbie can easily create stunning art by following some of the expert videos online.

Rangoli and Good luck

Like any other belief, this art form is also a product of age-old folklore. This art form is considered very lucky for newly built homes. This art form also keeps away the evil from the house hence it's one of the first things people prefer to do after renovating their house and during the festival of lights. Good luck also means peace, prosperity and economic reforms. This art form also takes care of everything, which is associated with peace of your house hence it's one of the main element in all the religious celebrations in India.

Festivals, Celebrations and Rangoli Art

From wedding celebrations to Diwali, from inaugural events to other religious ceremonies, this art form is one of the main activities in India. People in India take this art form very seriously and they give their best to bring out innovative designs. The more you explore this art, the more interesting it becomes. You can play with various colors, patterns and technology to create stunning artwork. Experience plays a major role in the designing the best looking traditional art. Most experienced designers take very less time to create something that will create an impact on the onlooker. The floors of your living room during Diwali and other festivities need a perfect artist to showcase a gorgeous looking traditional art. You can take help of a neighbor or watch videos and tutorials to impress your guest. Let the good luck charm prevail and you become the reason for all the happiness, peace and prosperity. A Rangoli artist will surely steal all the limelight during religious festivities in India.