Studio Polygon
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    Studio Polygon is a Bangalore based interior design studio. Our luxury interior design services encompass total turnkey solutions for our clients' homes. We design every aspect of the project from wall and floor finishes to full kitchen and bathroom specifications and lighting and electrical design to procurement, installation and decoration.

    Services
    Interior design & Decor solutions
    Service areas
    Interior Design Contemporary interior Living room design luxurious sofas bangalore
    Address
    No:93, 3rd floor,Muniagappa Arcade, 3rd Main Road, 7th Cross, Chamarajpet, Bangalore
    560 018 Bangalore
    India

    Reviews

    We are looking for interior designers to get the interiors for our villa and one of our friend recommended “STUDIO POLYGON". We were impressed with STUDIO POLYGON earlier projects and feedback by our friends. We are happy with their design services. STUDIO POLYGON team has Architects, Artists and furniture designers in their team which is added advantage working with them. Thank you to STUDIO POLYGON for making our house a dream house.
