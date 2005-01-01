Your browser is out-of-date.

LIJO.RENY.architects
Architects in Kerala
Reviews (12)
    The Running Wall Residence
    The Green Roof Residence
    The Clinic Upstairs
    Our Office Downstairs
    Attempt 01
    Residence for the Unknown Client-06
    Founded in the year 2005, LIJO.RENY.architects is a multiple award winning design studio based in Thrissur, Kerala. The works churned out from their small studio, has been instrumental in influencing the way contemporary architecture is practiced in Kerala. Apart from their consistent experimentation with architecture they are also responsible for several site/space specific art installations. It’s their love for art that keeps them inspired/charged to develop interesting contemporary sensibilities in the architecture they practice. The several important awards, including the ‘All India Stone Architectural Awards’, JK State Young Architect of the Year Award’ and the many IIA Kerala Chapter awards to their credit are recognition to their relentless efforts in the field.

    Kerala, India, and worldwide
    Chosen by India Today Magazine as one among the 10 most promising youngsters of Kerala (2006) IIA KC Award for Excellence in Architecture (Residences) (2007) JK AYA State Young Architect Of the Year (2008) IIA KC Award -SPECIAL MENTION for Excellence in Architecture (Residences) (2008) IIA KC Award – SILVER LEAF- for Excellence in Architecture (Residences) (2009) IIA KC Award – SILVER LEAF- for Excellence in Architecture (Residences) (2010) ‘Gurudakshina’ Award (for Lijo Jos) from Hari Sri Vidya Nidhi and Thalam (2011) IIA KC Award – GOLD LEAF for Excellence in Architecture (Residences) (2012) IIA KC Award – SILVER LEAF for Excellence in Architecture (Interiors; Non-residential) (2012) IIA KC Award -SPECIAL MENTION for Excellence in Architecture (Residences) (2012) All India Stone Architectural Awards in Landscape Category from CDOS, Jaipur (2012) Chosen by Architect and Interiors India Magazine as one among the iGEN Top 50-The New Generation of Innovators in Architecture (2013) IIA KC Award – GOLD LEAF for Excellence in Architecture (Installations and Objects) (2013) IIA KC Award – SILVER LEAF for Excellence in Architecture (Installations and Objects) (2013)
    Krishna Lane, Punkunnam, Thrissur
    680 002 Kerala
    India
    +91-9847016689 lijoreny.wordpress.com

    Manju Jose
    Thank you so much LIJO.RENY.architects for conceiving the idea of our home, breaking all the stereotypes throughout in design and guiding us through the entire time of construction. Every time they both surprised us with freshness of ideas , commitment and details in the designs. Our home is indeed a house that tries to bring in experiences closely related with that of a shade under a tree, surprising nooks and corners allowing kids to play, and gardens embracing a variety of flowers, birds, butterflies and insects. Now the problem is that I miss the home when I am away and somehow want to return.. The house helped us to completely redefine our lifestyle...
    4 months ago
    Wishnu Wijayan
    7 months ago
    mohamed rafi
    Your unique design has added much beauty and functionality to my home. Thank you.
    6 months ago
