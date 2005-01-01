Founded in the year 2005, LIJO.RENY.architects is a multiple award winning design studio based in Thrissur, Kerala. The works churned out from their small studio, has been instrumental in influencing the way contemporary architecture is practiced in Kerala. Apart from their consistent experimentation with architecture they are also responsible for several site/space specific art installations. It’s their love for art that keeps them inspired/charged to develop interesting contemporary sensibilities in the architecture they practice. The several important awards, including the ‘All India Stone Architectural Awards’, JK State Young Architect of the Year Award’ and the many IIA Kerala Chapter awards to their credit are recognition to their relentless efforts in the field.
- Service areas
- Kerala, India, and worldwide
- Company awards
- Chosen by India Today Magazine as one among the 10 most promising youngsters of Kerala (2006) IIA KC Award for Excellence in Architecture (Residences) (2007) JK AYA State Young Architect Of the Year (2008) IIA KC Award -SPECIAL MENTION for Excellence in Architecture (Residences) (2008) IIA KC Award – SILVER LEAF- for Excellence in Architecture (Residences) (2009) IIA KC Award – SILVER LEAF- for Excellence in Architecture (Residences) (2010) ‘Gurudakshina’ Award (for Lijo Jos) from Hari Sri Vidya Nidhi and Thalam (2011) IIA KC Award – GOLD LEAF for Excellence in Architecture (Residences) (2012) IIA KC Award – SILVER LEAF for Excellence in Architecture (Interiors; Non-residential) (2012) IIA KC Award -SPECIAL MENTION for Excellence in Architecture (Residences) (2012) All India Stone Architectural Awards in Landscape Category from CDOS, Jaipur (2012) Chosen by Architect and Interiors India Magazine as one among the iGEN Top 50-The New Generation of Innovators in Architecture (2013) IIA KC Award – GOLD LEAF for Excellence in Architecture (Installations and Objects) (2013) IIA KC Award – SILVER LEAF for Excellence in Architecture (Installations and Objects) (2013)
- Address
-
Krishna Lane, Punkunnam, Thrissur
680 002 Kerala
India
+91-9847016689 lijoreny.wordpress.com