Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Elegant Dwelling
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kolkata
Overview 2Projects (2) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 2 storey house INTERIOR in DHANBAD, JHARKHAND, INDIA., Elegant Dwelling Elegant Dwelling Living roomTV stands & cabinets Plywood Brown
    2 storey house INTERIOR in DHANBAD, JHARKHAND, INDIA., Elegant Dwelling Elegant Dwelling BathroomDecoration Tiles White
    2 storey house INTERIOR in DHANBAD, JHARKHAND, INDIA., Elegant Dwelling Elegant Dwelling Dining roomCrockery & glassware Plywood Brown
    +1
    2 storey house INTERIOR in DHANBAD, JHARKHAND, INDIA.
    Residence project at ANDAL, WEST BENGAL, INDIA., Elegant Dwelling Elegant Dwelling Living roomSofas & armchairs Plywood Red
    Residence project at ANDAL, WEST BENGAL, INDIA., Elegant Dwelling Elegant Dwelling BedroomBeds & headboards Plywood Blue
    Residence project at ANDAL, WEST BENGAL, INDIA., Elegant Dwelling Elegant Dwelling BedroomBeds & headboards Grey
    +3
    Residence project at ANDAL, WEST BENGAL, INDIA.

    Hello visitors!! We are budding DESIGNERS with fresh ideas of home making in this grand field of INTERIORS. Give us a chance to bring the best out of your "desired home" . ELEGANT DWELLING has completed its 2 yrs with great pomp and show. We believe in our customers satisfaction because thats our main tool to success.

    Services
    • Interior Decoration
    • Furniture Designer
    • Colour Consultant
    • False ceiling
    • Space management and decorations.
    Service areas
    Kolkata and Eastern zone of INDIA.
    Address
    94/1 New Tollygunge
    700093 Kolkata
    India
    +91-9038359225 www.elegantdwelling.in

    Reviews

    Mousumi Mazumdar
    Very co operative young team to work with.
    3 months ago
    D Mazumdar
    Elegant Dewelling owned by a young entrepreneur couple of Sanchita and Champak Banerjee. They compliment each other in the work front like aT. When we gave them for the entire interipr decoration of our high end flat at Tata Aveneida , we were a bit apprehensive but they have surpassed all our expectations by their sheer hard work, honesty, creativity, open to suggestions , eye for details. My wife Mousumi who has driven this project from our side , tells me that we have got our total money's worth. We are very delighted with the work and our dear home has become a very beautiful and soothing place to stay in. They have provided very good quality raw materials, the job finnese is great, and have kept us in the loop in every step. We have decided that they will do the interiors of all our forthcoming properties and request the home buyers to give chance to this young couple, belive in me , you will be delighted with their work. Regards Debasish Mazumdar Chief General Manager (Operations and Maintenance) Tata Steel Long Products Ltd.
    3 months ago
    Saikat Dattagupta
    almost 6 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element