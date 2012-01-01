Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Somani &amp; Associates
Architects in Sangli
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Somani & Associates was established with the commitment of creating better communities through
    better architecture. Somani & Associates has emerged as a company providing comprehensive architectural services that blends design excellence with technical and planning expertise and have developed specialization in housing, institutional, industrial, commercial and master planning. 

    The firm is known for creative, innovative design that is practical, appropriate, and suits the needs of the users and have worked on a variety of projects ranging from International schools, Colleges, Group Housing Projects, High-rise Residential complexes, Industrial Warehouses/ premises, Healthcare Facilities, Corporate spaces, Landscaping Projects and numerous commercial, residential projects, from Urban Planning to community facilities which has developed their sensitivity to particular needs of each. This, we believe, is the key to successful projects. 

    The Principals at Somani & Associates are recognized leaders in their fields, each with over 10 years of experience in complex planning and design issues. Each has demonstrated excellence in his particular field, going well beyond immediate project goals. 

    Our firm is organized especially to cater to the demands of today’s architecture. Our modern and well equipped office vibrates with the synergy of seven architects, each a specialist in his/ her field. The Somani & Associates staff is a team of highly talented professionals dedicated to excellence in their work. Their Co-ordinated effort ensure high quality and optimum speed for project completion.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Planning
    • Urban designing
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    All Areas and Sangli
    Company awards
    • ICI-UltraTech Award—2012
    • Category – Well Built Residential
    • Building of the District – Bijapur.
    • Project – Residential Building for
    • Mr. Arun Math, Bijapur.
    • (Indian Concrete Institute –
    • Karnataka Hubli -Dharwad centre)
    • Show all 14 awards
    Address
    GF-1, Pranouti Apartment, Near Jal Bhavan, Miraj Road
    416416 Sangli
    India
    +91-9404287089 www.facebook.com/somaniae

    Reviews

    Bapu Tukaram Gaikwad
    Very nice
    9 months ago
    Anoop Abraham
    Good browsing experience
    9 months ago
    asif Desai
    Very good
    10 months ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element