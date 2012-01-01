Somani & Associates was established with the commitment of creating better communities through

better architecture. Somani & Associates has emerged as a company providing comprehensive architectural services that blends design excellence with technical and planning expertise and have developed specialization in housing, institutional, industrial, commercial and master planning.

The firm is known for creative, innovative design that is practical, appropriate, and suits the needs of the users and have worked on a variety of projects ranging from International schools, Colleges, Group Housing Projects, High-rise Residential complexes, Industrial Warehouses/ premises, Healthcare Facilities, Corporate spaces, Landscaping Projects and numerous commercial, residential projects, from Urban Planning to community facilities which has developed their sensitivity to particular needs of each. This, we believe, is the key to successful projects.

The Principals at Somani & Associates are recognized leaders in their fields, each with over 10 years of experience in complex planning and design issues. Each has demonstrated excellence in his particular field, going well beyond immediate project goals.

Our firm is organized especially to cater to the demands of today’s architecture. Our modern and well equipped office vibrates with the synergy of seven architects, each a specialist in his/ her field. The Somani & Associates staff is a team of highly talented professionals dedicated to excellence in their work. Their Co-ordinated effort ensure high quality and optimum speed for project completion.