Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Yellow Door Store
Designers in Gurgaon
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Gorgeous Kitchen and Bar Trolleys, The Yellow Door Store The Yellow Door Store KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Gorgeous Kitchen and Bar Trolleys, The Yellow Door Store The Yellow Door Store KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Gorgeous Kitchen and Bar Trolleys, The Yellow Door Store The Yellow Door Store KitchenCabinets & shelves
    +7
    Gorgeous Kitchen and Bar Trolleys
    Custom Furniture, The Yellow Door Store The Yellow Door Store Dining roomDressers & sideboards Solid Wood Grey
    Custom Furniture

    The Yellow Door Store is your entry to an exclusive range of premium home products, which have been carefully designed and beautifully handcrafted by our talented artisans providing you with one-of-a-kind look rendered unique due to the conscientious handwork of our artisans. Our production and design team consists of experienced professionals who constantly endeavor to transform innovative ideas into creative products that are distinguished due to their high quality, detailed finish and immaculate designs that effortlessly blend classic and contemporary sensibilities together. We believe in creating a stunning ambiance for every room and occasion that will astound you with its unconventionality, uplift your mood and bring a smile to your face the moment you enter. Whether it's creating an individualistic look for your home or gifting a beautiful gift to a friend, you will find it here at The Yellow Door Store.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Custom Bespoke furniture
    • Online shop
    Service areas
    DELHI / NCR and gurgaon
    Address
    H 24/20 Dlf Phase 1
    122002 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9810085928 www.theyellowdoorstore.com
    Legal disclosure

    Home is where our store begins

    Reviews

    worth 123
    I have odered few things like lamp and candle stand from YDS.. Not at all good.. The lamp which has silver bottom has blurred bottom. The candle stand can't even stand and the other glass candle stand which came was not even odered... Now had been trying in their chat section and calling on the number but no response at all.
    about 6 years ago
    Purnima Sharma
    The Yello Door is amazing... I bought a sofa set and a lamp in an unbelievable price. Guys do visit this site for home shopping.
    almost 7 years ago
    Sumit Sharma
    I ordered a lamp from here recently. Great price and quality. Plus quick delivery!
    almost 6 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element