LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Media & Bloggers in Ahmedabad
    I am Ahmedabad based homemaker by profession and writer by passion. Creativity is a part of my life and demand of my profession. Without being creative it is hard to remain sane with the demanding work schedule of a homemaker. I write for my creative satisfaction. I believe that writing is a way of talking without being interrupted, especially when emotions ooze and one has to get them all out.

    I am a great admirer of everything beautiful. So, when not working, I love to decorate my home. And what other place to get inspired than Homify! From the comfort of my home I can get ideas from all over the world.

    I have been writing for Homify since November, 2016. The journey has just begun but it has been a wonderful experience. Admiring beautiful images, writing my views on it, creating idea- books, getting published in the magazine…it’s rejuvenating. I won’t be surprised if in future my friends will seek my advice for their home décor.

    Services
    Content Writer and Blogger
    Service areas
    Ahmedabad
    Address
    A-401, Satej Apartments, Opp. Cambay Grand, Gulab Tower Road, Thaltej
    380054 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-7600699130 www.homify.in/professionals/971320/leena-jha-homify
