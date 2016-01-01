I am Ahmedabad based homemaker by profession and writer by passion. Creativity is a part of my life and demand of my profession. Without being creative it is hard to remain sane with the demanding work schedule of a homemaker. I write for my creative satisfaction. I believe that writing is a way of talking without being interrupted, especially when emotions ooze and one has to get them all out.

I am a great admirer of everything beautiful. So, when not working, I love to decorate my home. And what other place to get inspired than Homify! From the comfort of my home I can get ideas from all over the world.

I have been writing for Homify since November, 2016. The journey has just begun but it has been a wonderful experience. Admiring beautiful images, writing my views on it, creating idea- books, getting published in the magazine…it’s rejuvenating. I won’t be surprised if in future my friends will seek my advice for their home décor.