WElcome to Ashiana

Interiors

Looking for the best interior or interior decoration company in kolkataa ? you are in right place. We are really happy to hear from all our reputed clients that, they made right decision choosing Ashiana interior design Kolkata

Ashiana interiors a small but cute firm. Each of our team takes up a very special and unique role when it comes to designing and executing projects.

Ashiana Interior design is specialized in providing stunning and exceptional interior design services that include creative space planning, 3D rendering, detailed drawings, material selection, project estimations, and project supervision for both residential and commercial projects .We provide complete interior design solution for all kinds of interiors spaces.

Interior Design is best way for adding value to your home. and get the best look for your space.Interior Design and Home Renovation will make your lifestyle change that your family members needs and also improve interaction and well being with your family members. We will improve your house, office, & other areas like bedroom, living, Dining, bathroom, kitchen, lighting, ceiling, flooring, wall design, etc... Which in turns improve value of your property and lifestyle.

For us no work is big or small. Our Designer undertakes residential and commercial work, both in large and small scale. Our experienced designers will help you to create the look which you have in your mind. They will visit your site to get an idea what you want to achieve or what you have in your mind. Then we will provide a full assessment of scale of project and budget and will advise a calculated and honest way to handle it.

We can be working on plans, where we help with space usage, ergonomic office style, as well as successfully accomplishing a well healthy idea, right through to information, such as cabinets style, electric, shape, customised furniture and wall structuring. Whether it’s all or just one service please feel free to make an enquire.