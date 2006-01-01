EXPERIENCED YET INNOVATIVE

Having started in 2006 from Bangalore we have gone about surprising and delighting our clients for over 15 years. Our projects cover various scales and across numerous industries.Kepping our core focus of quality and professionalism we bring our technical and design expertise to each and every project.

At the same time, we understand that our business does not cater to a one size fits all concept and we look through every new project as a new challenge each one with its own unique requiremnts. Our young and enthusiastic team ensures timely delivery with quality that is above expectation.

Our drive to create unique solutions along with our experience in the industry is what sets us apart from the competitors and most importantly it bring a smile to their faces every single time.

NOT JUST ACQUIRING CLIENTS. WE LOOK TO BUILD RELATIONSHIPS.

Rubenius looks to work not just for you but with you. This means that through the entire planning and decision making process you will find yourself being an be an integral part of it. Whether it is a large scale commitee or one on one talks we make sure that things are clear and transparent and that you as a client have brought into each stage of the process.

Our client's needs and comforts comes first which is why we look to build lifetime relationships with clients and not just look at it as a project to finish and move on from. A great amount of our clients return to do work with us or refer our work to others.

WE BUILD AROUND YOUR ENVIRONMENT, NOT OVER IT.

We understand that the enviornment you live in will be an integral part of your your daily living. That's precisely the reason why we look to work that into our design ideas that we propose for your workplace or home. The natural lay of the land is taken into consideration in whatever we do and we do not impose our designs on it.

This is also the reason why we make extra efforts to understand what makes you confortable, At the end you will have to be the one's living in the way the house is finally designed and we make sure that this fact is always at the top of our minds.

That’s why our work is always designed around your requirements and environment, and not the other way around

YOU BRING THE SPACE, WE'LL COME UP WITH THE SOLUTION.

Our dedicated team specializing in design and execution for all the requirements that we may come across, whether it is residential, retail, hospitality or exhibition spaces.

Our teams include highly qualified and experienced Architects, Engineers, Interior Designers, 3D Visualizers, Project Managers, Site Supervisors, Purchase Specialists, Quantity Estimators, Skilled Manual Laborers – all to ensure that you get the best value possible for your budget and your project’s unique requirements under one roof.

Our commitment to excellence backed by our skilled teams, gives us the edge over competitors for all types of projects.