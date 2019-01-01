Your browser is out-of-date.

Akaar architects
Architects in Faridabad
    Kitchen Design
    
    
    Kitchen Design
    Residence interiors
    
    
    Residence interiors
    Beer brewery and kitchen
    
    
    Beer brewery and kitchen
    Residence interiors
    
    
    Residence interiors
    Salon
    
    
    Salon
    Office interiors
    
    
    Office interiors
    AKAAR - shape your shelter

    The studio provides a full scope of services: feasibility and zoning studies, architectural design,interior design and furnishings, site planning,construction and development (turnkey projects).We have organized our office to maintain a personal, craftsman-like connection throughout the course of design and construction.

    Ar. PIYUSH GABA              
    +91-9871733625             

    Services
    Architectural and interior designing
    Service areas
    Delhi NCR and Faridabad
    Address
    379 sector 15 A
    121007 Faridabad
    India
    +91-9871733625
