D&#39;SPACE
Architects in Patna
Reviews (12)
    D'Space is a team of architects and interior designers.D’Space specializes in incorporating innovative products and concepts that are simply stunning and often outshine the industry standards. We come up with unique ideas for interior spaces, new architectural concepts and modern construction techniques of our clients and use various disciplines and elements by focusing on practical application and implications of our concepts.

    Services
    • Architectural Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Interior decorator
    • Interior key contracts
    Service areas
    300 Kms radius from patna bihar
    Address
    501 AJAY AVENUE
    800025 Patna
    India
    +91-9386720086 www.dspace.firm.in

    Reviews

    Priyanka Kushwaha (Pihu)
    Fraud h ... never trust on them.
    9 months ago
    Follow The Tesseract
    Not a professional one..work is pathetic. They left work unfinished.
    9 months ago
    Pragya Kushwaha
    Not a professional one....work is pathetic... They left work unfinished. Not value of money.
    9 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
