Aadyam Design Studio is a small group of exciting, young creative Bangalore based designers who are in attempt to create interesting meaningful spaces. The studio engages in creative, contemporary designing which includes residences, apartments, resorts, commercial, retail, beach villas and interiors. Our work is characterized by clean lines, an ability to create and integrate exterior spaces with the interior, by our understanding of the responsiveness to the client’s requirement. Each project is approached with understanding of the programme and context at various levels. This process eventually derives the language of architecture which is unique to the project.