Space Defined is a fully operational Architectural Consultancy providing all the services like Building Design, Site Planning, Interior Design, Landscaping and Urban Design. The firm is led by an experienced Architect and Urban Designer Arshdeep Singh. We strive to provide our clients with best possible Architectural Design solutions for their projects, moreover we are always their to guide our clients in making the best and wise decisions. Educating them with the most accurate information available is something which we like to do with dedication and hard-work. For us the satisfaction of our clients and the quality of the work done by us are of prime concern. After all we don't believe in making a client-age, we believe in making relationships.