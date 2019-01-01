Your browser is out-of-date.

EdgeHomes Architects
Architects in Faridabad
    Apartment at Primanti Gurugram
    Interiors
    Private residence in faridabad

    We, Edgehomes Architects, based in Faridabad and provide complete architectural and interior design solutions in Delhi NCR for residences, apartments, villas, farmhouses, corporate offices, etc.Our company is managed by a qualified, experienced and highly dedicated team of professionals. We have been giving consultancy and turnkey solutions into, Space planning and designing, Interios, furniture designing, landscaping and product design.

    Our Envisage is to provide a True Service from Creation to Execution in a committed time frame....We are Leading Firm related to Designing, Constructions & Turnkey Services.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Designing
    • Turnkey interiors
    • Furniture designing
    Service areas
    • Residential and commercial
    • Faridabad
    Address
    3A/161, DAV collage Road
    121001 Faridabad
    India
    +91-9871522556 www.edgehomes.in
