Turnkey Services
Apart from offering individual Services for Architectural design, project management, Civil Contractor, Interior Contractor etc, Swetha & Associates Pvt Ltd offering Turnkey Services as a Single window solution for our clients. This will help them to receiving the building without any hassles from consultant with better Quality.
Swetha Associates provides the turnkey consultant / turnkey contractor service as per client needs.
If client can involve partially - Turnkey consultant option will be suitable
If client unable to involve fully - Turnkey contractor option will be suitable
As a Turnkey consultant, we serve as
· Preparation of Architectural Scheme, Working drawings
· Elevation – 2D & 3 D Views
· Structural Analysis, design & drawings
· Electrical and Plumbing drawings
· Detailed and Abstract Estimation & Project Budgeting
· Appointing Site Engineer to execute the works as per drawings and specifications
· Coordinating in purchase of all materials from client side for execution of the project
· Appointing Suitable Labour Contractor and monitoring the work
· Bill checking and approval
· Maintaining Time schedule, Completion and Handover
· Building stability certification
As a Turnkey Contractor, we serve as
· Preparation of Architectural Scheme, Working drawings
· Elevation – 2D & 3 D Views
· Structural Analysis, design & drawings
· Electrical and Plumbing drawings
· Detailed and Abstract Estimation
· Project Cost finalization with detailed specification and getting approval from Client
· Project will be executed by our construction team with all our requisite Quality
· Maintaining Time schedule, Completion and Handover
· Building stability certification
