Turnkey Services

Apart from offering individual Services for Architectural design, project management, Civil Contractor, Interior Contractor etc, Swetha & Associates Pvt Ltd offering Turnkey Services as a Single window solution for our clients. This will help them to receiving the building without any hassles from consultant with better Quality.

Swetha Associates provides the turnkey consultant / turnkey contractor service as per client needs.

If client can involve partially - Turnkey consultant option will be suitable

If client unable to involve fully - Turnkey contractor option will be suitable

As a Turnkey consultant, we serve as

· Preparation of Architectural Scheme, Working drawings

· Elevation – 2D & 3 D Views

· Structural Analysis, design & drawings

· Electrical and Plumbing drawings

· Detailed and Abstract Estimation & Project Budgeting

· Appointing Site Engineer to execute the works as per drawings and specifications

· Coordinating in purchase of all materials from client side for execution of the project

· Appointing Suitable Labour Contractor and monitoring the work

· Bill checking and approval

· Maintaining Time schedule, Completion and Handover

· Building stability certification

As a Turnkey Contractor, we serve as

· Preparation of Architectural Scheme, Working drawings

· Elevation – 2D & 3 D Views

· Structural Analysis, design & drawings

· Electrical and Plumbing drawings

· Detailed and Abstract Estimation

· Project Cost finalization with detailed specification and getting approval from Client

· Project will be executed by our construction team with all our requisite Quality

· Maintaining Time schedule, Completion and Handover

· Building stability certification