Swetha &amp; Associates Pvt Ltd
Architects in Coimbatore
Reviews (6)
    Apart from offering individual Services for Architectural design, project management, Civil Contractor, Interior Contractor etc, Swetha & Associates Pvt Ltd offering Turnkey Services as a Single window solution for our clients. This will help them to receiving the building without any hassles from consultant with better Quality.

    Swetha Associates provides the turnkey consultant / turnkey contractor service as per client needs.

    If client can involve partially - Turnkey consultant option will be suitable

    If client unable to involve fully - Turnkey contractor option will be suitable

    As a Turnkey consultant, we serve as

    ·        Preparation of Architectural Scheme, Working drawings

    ·        Elevation – 2D & 3 D Views

    ·        Structural Analysis, design & drawings

    ·        Electrical and Plumbing drawings

    ·        Detailed and Abstract Estimation & Project Budgeting

    ·        Appointing Site Engineer to execute the works as per drawings and specifications

    ·        Coordinating in purchase of all materials from client side for execution of the project

    ·        Appointing Suitable Labour Contractor and monitoring the work

    ·        Bill checking and approval

    ·        Maintaining Time schedule, Completion and Handover

    ·        Building stability certification

    As a Turnkey Contractor, we serve as

    ·        Preparation of Architectural Scheme, Working drawings

    ·        Elevation – 2D & 3 D Views

    ·        Structural Analysis, design & drawings

    ·        Electrical and Plumbing drawings

    ·        Detailed and Abstract Estimation

    ·        Project Cost finalization with detailed specification and getting approval from Client

    ·        Project will be executed by our construction team with all our requisite Quality

    ·        Maintaining Time schedule, Completion and Handover

    ·        Building stability certification

    Services
    • Architectural
    • structural
    • MEP & Construction—RCC & Steel buildings
    Service areas
    • Civil Engineering Consultancy & Construction
    • coimbatore
    Address
    44 ALAGU NAGAR
    641035 Coimbatore
    India
    +91-9444053074 www.swethaassociates.com

    Reviews

    RIDING RAGE
    SUPER
    about 1 year ago
    Anitha Raju
    Highly professional service in best price. Good knowledge and experience in R.C.C and Steel buildings
    almost 8 years ago
    mathubala M
    One of the best company.quite .peaceful place to work.
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
