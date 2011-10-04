Your browser is out-of-date.

Raj P.Rawat & Associates
Architects in Noida
Reviews (6)
    Raj P.Rawat & Associates
    Raj P.Rawat & Associates
    Raj P.Rawat & Associates
    Raj P.Rawat & Associates is a NOIDA based complete design organization established in 1988 having professional practice in Architecture & Interior design and offering Project Management Consultancy Services all over northern India for more than 20 years.

    The firm is proficiently equipped to handle jobs of various types and magnitude. Its activities cover Architecture & Interior design projects of residential, commercial, IT complex, mall and multiplex, corporate office, institution and industrial projects.

    The firm has in house 3D computer aided design and allied computer oriented facilities.

    The firm also handles turnkey assignments as per client’s requirements.

    The firm operates under the able directions of its Chief Executive Officer Mr. Rajpal.S.Rawat who personally ensures maintenance of high standard of design from the Aesthetic and Utility point of view.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • construction management
    • turn-key works of all kinds of buildings
    Service areas
    India and Noida
    Company awards
    Indian achievers award as Eminant Architect distributed by Dy P.M of Thai land held in New Delhi,India on 04-10-2011
    Address
    Sector-15
    20-1301 Noida
    India
    +91-9811213312 www.rajprawat.in

    Reviews

    Pommy Josan
    Mr RAWAT & HIS STAFF ALL OF THEM ARE VERY NICE
    11 months ago
    Ashish Rawat
    Nice place fir starters in architecture field
    almost 5 years ago
    Prashant Srivastava
    He is great consultant.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
