I Nova Infra architects is a team of professional architects with a flair for innovative architectural designs . Our projects include hospitals, apartments, homes, offices, commercial, shopping centres and even a township. To us every space that we design or remodel has to have a balance of Comfort, Space Management and Designer Appeal, all within your Budget constraints. We provide architecture which satisfies the need..
- Services
- architectural designs
- interior designs
- Service areas
- South India
- Address
-
685583 Trivandrum
India
+91-8138000333