Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
I Nova Architects and Interiors
Architects in Trivandrum
Overview 2Projects (2) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Office Spaces , I Nova Architects and Interiors I Nova Architects and Interiors Office spaces & stores Plywood Grey
    Office Spaces , I Nova Architects and Interiors I Nova Architects and Interiors Classic airports Plywood Blue
    Office Spaces
    Contemporary Designs, I Nova Architects and Interiors I Nova Architects and Interiors
    Contemporary Designs

    I Nova Infra architects is a team of professional architects with a flair for innovative architectural designs . Our projects include hospitals, apartments, homes, offices, commercial, shopping centres and even a township. To us every space that we design or remodel has to have a balance of Comfort, Space Management and Designer Appeal, all within your Budget constraints. We provide architecture which satisfies the need..

    Services
    • architectural designs
    • interior designs
    Service areas
    South India
    Address
    685583 Trivandrum
    India
    +91-8138000333
      Add SEO element