Espace Interiors and Designer Furniture
Interior Designers & Decorators in Amritsar
Reviews (9)
    • Are you looking for a contemporary and a classic finish or do you want home to look bold and stylish ? We are at your service to change your home into your personal casa !!

    You can choose among the wide range of excellent and amazing products available only for you. You can find with us the perfect match for your decor from contemporary to ethnic and from modern to traditional. The categories of furniture include dining table sets, sofa sets, different type of beds, chairs, love seats, coffee tables, TV units, bookshelves, bar cabinets and much more. The manufacturing of wooden furniture products on our website is done only with solid wood to make your product durable and elegant while giving it a natural touch.

    So, why settle for a house when we can create your imagination into reality with our customised designer furniture and add a breath of luxury to it with our stylish furniture pieces .

    Services
    Interiors and Furniture
    Service areas
    • North—Punjab
    • Haryana
    • Delhi NCR
    • AMRITSAR
    Address
    25 SSSS Complex , Opposite Celebration Mall, Amritsar
    143001 Amritsar
    India
    +91-9910074665 www.spaziocasa.in

    Reviews

    Narendra Kapoor
    Good designers furniture
    about 2 months ago
    Cj Bhardwaj
    one of the best interior decorator in aamritsar most stylish and designer furniture range, customised affordable, unique concept Exclusive and premium luxury Furniture
    about 2 months ago
    Madan Mohan Kumar
    Excellent
    7 months ago
      Add SEO element