Interio Grafiek work more closely with architects. Constructing a building is a long process and requires a good amount of investment. It can be called a reiterative process. It starts from data gathering and drawing of a design. Conceptualisation of the building structure and its interior is also an important part of all the project phases.

We help our clients to visualise what the final building will look like from the outside as well as inside. Viewing the exterior of the building is important, but of most importance is the interior of the building. The interior of the building needs to serve the purpose that it is being constructed for. That is why we use 3D imaging software for virtual tours to give the viewer a walkthrough of the whole building.