FOYER design studio specializes in providing landmark interiors to create unforgettable spaces. Founded by Anjali Jain whose creative design aesthetics have been acclaimed internationally, her interiors ensure quality, ergonomics and design, wherein all aspects get equal emphasis in the spaces curated by her . Her work premise is based on the fact that “Home is where the heart is” and every interior space should be reflective of the spirit, aspirations and likes of the people who reside in it. Each project is tailor made to suit client specification in terms of look, comfort and preferable budgets. By providing complete turnkey interiors, the client gets a one stop solution for all interior requirements ranging from design and manufacture of furniture, wardrobes, décor accessories, wall arts, customized carpets & bedding as well as window dressings. Each and every aspect of design is curated personally by Anjali in coordination with a talented design team. Based out of Delhi NCR, the premier interior design firm has catered to a wide spectrum of clients which include individual villas and residences, architects, Interior designers, hotels as well as property developers.

In addition to providing Turnkey INTERIORS, FOYER also deals in retail of high end home furnishings and lifestyle décor products. It provides a one stop solution for home styling and accessorizing with a wide array of home décor products available under one roof. Every product is designed & developed to beautify surroundings with an understated elegance. The collection is an assorted mix of stunning home décor accessories and artifacts handpicked from all across the globe most of which have been customized to create a co-ordinated stylized look. While the home furnishings and textile collection has been designed and manufactured in house in a set up facilitating exports, many other associated décor products have been developed and manufactured within and outside India after carefully understanding the local skills of craftsmen in the particular area. These products are retailed from various stores across India as well as sold on several online portals including Foyer’s own website www.foyer.co.in Customization of all kinds of home décor products ,furniture and services with a strong background on manufacturing and sourcing along with an in depth understanding of national and international design trends is what makes FOYER stand apart from it’s contemporaries. We aim to redefine home fashion and strive every day to create a new vocabulary of design.