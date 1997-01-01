‘KNS Architects Private Limited’ is a multi-disciplinary and international award winning Architecture and Interior design firm based in Mumbai. The Company was formed in 1997 by Ar. Kanhai Gandhi, Ar. Neemesh Shah and Ar. Shresht Kashyap and since its inception the Company has successfully designed and executed several projects across India.

KNS Architects offers services and solutions in the three verticals: Architecture, Interior Design and Retail. A preview could be seen on our website www.knsarchitects.com giving you an insight of the type of work done by our company.

Over the years, KNS Architects has carved out a niche for itself in the high end design market and is known to deliver out of the box designs and solutions. Our diverse portfolio includes Master planning, malls, hotels, residential and commercial buildings, bungalows, second home schemes, high end apartments, commercial interiors, restaurants, clubhouses, showrooms etc. Innovative designs, adaptability to various styles, on-time delivery and cost-effective methods lend a cutting edge to KNS Architects. With a team of young and dynamic architects and designers, the Company’s vision is to merge its strengths with the Clients aspirations to achieve great heights of excellence.

KNS Architects is among the foremost architecture and interior design companies with several awards and accomplishments such as IIID Award, AICA Award, AII Award, IIJS Awards, VM&RD Award, Archi Design Award, All India Achievers Award, Award from the Indian Navy , ‘Excellence Award for Architecture and Design’ by Trends Excellent Awards ; and ‘International Design and Architecture Award 2012’ by Design et al – London and recently felicitated by ITP Group as ‘Generation Next Architects 2013’. The firms projects have been featured in numerous National and International Magazines as well as coffee table books such as 50 Luxurious Apartments in India, 50 Beautiful Houses, 50 Corporate Offices India and Commercial Design Magazine as 50 Most Influential Designers in India to name a few