Remeo Realty
Real Estate Agents in Ca
Reviews (7)
    Homes for Sale in Costa Mesa, CA - Costa Mesa Real Estate , Remeo Realty
    Homes for Sale in Costa Mesa, CA - Costa Mesa Real Estate

    RemeoRealty is the ultimate real estate website which offers you all the real local statistics regarding newest homes for sale, neighborhood insights, apartments for rent as well as Orange county real estatetrends and markets to assist you to exactly figure out what, when and where to sell, buy or even rent out. Our real estate agents will help you search for homes for sale in Orange County, CA, home values in your community and verify recently sold home prices. Search Orange County homes for sale, foreclosures, MLS listings, and get expert opinions & advice from our real estate agents.

    Services
    • Home Staging
    • bedroom staging
    • room staging
    • premier estate staging
    • living room staging
    • apartment staging
    Service areas
    CA
    Address
    Christine DiCarlo Real Estate Broker, 2130 Main Street, Suite 210, Huntington Beach
    92648 Ca
    United States
    www.remeorealty.com

    Reviews

    Megan Misiti
    I found Christine through Yelp, and based on her excellent reviews, I decided to meet with her to see if we were a good fit. I felt comfortable with her right away, and on our first meeting she set up her program to email me with listings that met my criteria. I liked that we were able to communicate through the program and write notes and respond to each other on specific listings! Christine was always available when I needed her or had any questions, and she worked with my schedule when I wanted to view any of the listings which interested me. I doubt this is the case, but I felt like her only client because she was so available and responsive to my needs! I ended up purchasing a condo through Christine and came upon quite a few problems during the home inspection. She helped me determine what to ask for in the list of repairs (here especially is where I appreciated her experience!) and when the seller wasn't able to complete the repairs on time, Christine made sure that funds were held in escrow until everything was determined to be fixed either by the seller or the HOA even past the closing date. I'm so glad I came upon Christine when I decided to buy a home. I would definitely recommend her to anyone searching! And if I ever decide to sell or buy again, I know who I'll be calling!
    2 months ago
    Brian Erlinder
    Wow where to begin. Christine's gift is she perfectly balances all the qualities that you could possibly want when deciding who to trust with such a major decision in your life. Depth of knowledge, incredible work ethic, genuine, engaged, patient. Christine worked tirelessly with us to not only understand exactly what we were looking for but to make the process clear and easy, and for which we are forever in her debt. Thank you again, we'll definitely be in touch when we're ready for the next one.
    2 months ago
    Maggie Goodman
    I highly recommend Christine. I agree with all the other reviews here that say she is: knowledgeable, organized, personable, tactful, responsive, and just as importantly, easily dealt with any problems encountered along the way. She helped me sell 2 properties in Huntington Beach. I never met her in person! I live 400 miles away but she was always in touch and I never had a moment of anxiety. She is a good advisor too. I have dealt with many real estate agent over the years, and Christine stands out as a star
    2 months ago
