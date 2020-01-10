Your browser is out-of-date.

G.M Architects
Architects in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Reviews (18)
Projects

    Rose Garde
    Front yard - Landscape of Residence
    TV Wall Design
    Office Space Renovation
    Beach House
    Cortex - Facade/ Elevation Renovation

    GM Architects is a firm specialised in architectural design of residential, commercial, industrial buildings, farm houses, conservation and restoration of old residential and historical buildings, landscape design, urban design, hotels, education campus, urban signages, conservation assessment studies etc.

     GM Architects is fully equipped and electronically linked office and has dedicated workstations and facilities to deliver the results via various electronic mediums. As a result of keeping ourselves updated with technology we are able to monitor projects across the country. We have stable and technically competent workforce, many of whom have been part of our organization since inception.


    Services
    • Heriage—Adaptive Reuse
    • Landscape Design
    • Architecture Design
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    Jaipur, Rajasthan, and India
    Company awards
    Awarded Best Interior Designer of Jaipur in 2008
    Address
    Aashirwad D-143- Kaushalya Marg Banipark
    302016 Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
    India
    +91-9875744300 gmarchitects.in

    Reviews

    Rakesh Jangid Rakesh Jangid
    I am glad that i found an architectural consultancy so dedicated about their work, professionals not only just design but made me aware of every decision taken by them in their design, especially about vastu.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2018
    bakliwalmeenal
    G.M.Architects comprises of experienced professional, solution oriented team which has a fine analysing ability that brings out with the plan of excellent utilization of space with all innovative forms with smooth and luxurious finishes,the time, energy and enthusiasm the team puts in was amazing, one of the best and excellent place to get the project executed on time with quality and economy
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: April 2019
    Amit Gupta Amit Gupta
    Great
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: August 2019
    Show all 18 reviews
