Vinyaasa Architecture and Design is a young firm based in Bhopal, MP India.

With a vivid portfolio of unique designs and project concepts, at Vinyaasa, we aim at creating practical and best in use spaces, based on thorough research and study to exceed each and every requirement of our clients.

We at our design cell are capable of creating some very unique, exuberant and ultra modern designs for residential, commercial/corporate, and educational developments, different from regular design techniques, understanding the uniqueness of requirements of each end user.

For Vinyaasa every construction project is radically distinctive and unique. We are a team of dedicated professionals who love to indulge in our exclusive projects and create world class designs.

Our ongoing and completed projects include private residences, club houses, farm houses, resorts& hotels, commercial and corporate spaces, residential colonies and apartments and many more living spaces with extravagant concepts plus applied science to simple solutions.

Following the brief and Vaastu(where required), we not only conceptualize spaces, but also get into the most intrinsic details, that play an important role in daily living.

At Vinyaasa we assure our clients the exclusiveness of our creations.