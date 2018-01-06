Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Vinyaasa Architecture &amp; Design
Architects in Bhopal
Overview 23Projects (23) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • private house , Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Villas
    private house
    farm house, Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Asian style houses
    farm house, Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Asian style pool
    farm house, Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Asian style living room
    farm house
    farm house, Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Tropical style pool
    farm house, Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Tropical style living room
    farm house
    high end private residence project, Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Modern houses
    high end private residence project, Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Classic style bedroom
    high end private residence project, Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Classic style bedroom
    +5
    high end private residence project
    flat interiors, Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Scandinavian style bedroom
    flat interiors, Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Classic style bedroom
    flat interiors, Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Classic style bedroom
    +4
    flat interiors
    private residence project, Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Bungalows
    private residence project, Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Classic style bedroom
    private residence project, Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Modern dining room
    +2
    private residence project
    Show all 23 projects

    Vinyaasa Architecture and Design is a young firm based in Bhopal, MP India.

    With a vivid portfolio of unique designs and project concepts, at Vinyaasa, we aim at creating practical and best in use spaces, based on thorough research and study to exceed each and every requirement of our clients. 
    We at our design cell are capable of creating some very unique, exuberant and ultra modern designs for residential, commercial/corporate, and educational developments, different from regular design techniques, understanding the uniqueness of requirements of each end user. 

    For Vinyaasa every construction project is radically distinctive and unique. We are a team of dedicated professionals who love to indulge in our exclusive projects and create world class designs.

    Our ongoing and completed projects include private residences, club houses, farm houses, resorts& hotels, commercial and corporate spaces, residential colonies and apartments and many more living spaces with extravagant concepts plus applied science to simple solutions.

    Following the brief and Vaastu(where required), we not only conceptualize spaces, but also get into the most intrinsic details, that play an important role in daily living.

    At Vinyaasa we assure our clients the exclusiveness of our creations.

    Services
    • We take up Architecture
    • Interior design consultancy& turnkey projects.
    Service areas
    • Central India
    • includes Indore
    • Bhopal
    • Gwalior
    • Jabalpur and Nagpur region
    Address
    IInd floor, B-49, Mannipuram, Char Imli, behind Bittan Market,
    462001 Bhopal
    India
    +91-7552443959 www.vinyaasadesign.com

    Reviews

    Neelesh verma
    😡😡
    8 months ago
    Vinyaasa Productions
    over 2 years ago
    AKASH Rai
    AMAZING JUST AMAZING WORK
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element