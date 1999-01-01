Your browser is out-of-date.

Interior Shapes &amp; Designs
Interior Architects in Delhi
Reviews (62)
Projects

    • High-end Interior and Renovation, Interior Shapes & Designs Interior Shapes & Designs Modern living room Marble Brown
    High-end Interior and Renovation, Interior Shapes & Designs Interior Shapes & Designs Modern style bedroom Wood Brown
    High-end Interior and Renovation, Interior Shapes & Designs Interior Shapes & Designs Modern bathroom Ceramic Beige
    High-end Interior and Renovation

    We are doing complete High-end Turnkey Interior work from Planning to finishing of Residences, Offices, Showrooms, Hospitals, Hotels, and Schools etc.

     Our Company’s main motive is to fulfill demand, requirement and taste in budget of our clients. We create home, office, showroom etc., of your dreams turning it into masterpiece having high-end look, feel with modern and latest trend along with facility and comfort.

    All our Professionals and workers are employees of our company and are highly trained and experienced in their respective fields of their Interior and Exterior of Residential as well as Corporate sectors. They efficiently work as per drawings giving quality work for our clients.

    We have achieved fame and recognition in the Interior market owing to many significant factors like innovative designs and styles setting a trend in the market, no compromise on quality, sound management system, facilitating a successful completion of projects, qualitative range, providing maximum utility to the clients with clients centric approach.

    Services
    • consultancy
    • Turnkey Projects with Execution
    Service areas
    • residential
    • corporates
    • Commercials
    • Hotels
    • Bungalows
    • Pent House
    • Schools etc.
    • delhi
    Address
    Bh 16 IInd floor Krishna Apartment Shalimar Bagh East Delhi
    110088 Delhi
    India
    +91-27492016 www.interiorshapes.com

    Reviews

    Rahul Dogra
    The process and customer service interaction bring high-end professionalism to small-scale projects. The results are stunning even within a tight budget.
    4 days ago
    Project date: March 2022
    Abhay Kaushal
    I recommend Interior Shapes and Designs so highly. They have surpassed all of my high expectations for customer service and quality. Everyone on the team is very responsive and the value for the money is incredibly high. Everyone who sees the design work now come to life in our home is impressed. The whole experience was fantastic .
    7 days ago
    Project date: May 2022
    Vaibhav Nigam
    I recommend Interior Shapes and Designs so highly. They have surpassed all of my high expectations for customer service and quality. Everyone on the team is very responsive and the value for the money is incredibly high. Everyone who sees the design work now come to life in our home is impressed. The whole experience was fantastic .
    7 days ago
    Project date: April 2020
