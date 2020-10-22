1 Square Designs is a full service Interior and Architectural firm offering each client a combination of imaginative design, expertise, and intense involvement. Our reputation is based on providing the highest quality of professional services to every client. We strive to produce work that is innovative, and practical, while keeping in mind the social, economic, environmental and aesthetic issues relevant to each project.

Interior Architecture at Square 9 Designs is about innovation and creativity. With collaborative client centered design, it not only improves and enhances end users requirements, but also gives a better built environment for every one of us.

With global practices format adopted by our multi- disciplinary team, we are able to develop a streamlined process, driven by exceptional professional talent, to deliver a project that enhances our client’s ability to succeed in the Global Market place.

As Architects, we are committed to deliver an exceptional experience to our clients.