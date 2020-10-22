Your browser is out-of-date.

1 Square Designs
Interior Architects in Nagpur, MH
Reviews (9)
    1 Square Designs is a full service Interior and Architectural firm offering each client a combination of imaginative design, expertise, and intense involvement. Our reputation is based on providing the highest quality of professional services to every client. We strive to produce work that is innovative, and practical, while keeping in mind the social, economic, environmental and aesthetic issues relevant to each project.

    Interior Architecture at Square 9 Designs is about innovation and creativity. With collaborative client centered design, it not only improves and enhances end users requirements, but also gives a better built environment for every one of us.

    With global practices format adopted by our multi- disciplinary team, we are able to develop a streamlined process, driven by exceptional professional talent, to deliver a project that enhances our client’s ability to succeed in the Global Market place.

    As Architects, we are committed to deliver an exceptional experience to our clients.

    • Architectural Planning and Consultancy
    • Interior Designing
    • Urban n Gated Colony Design Development
    • MEP Engineering
    • Cost analysis & Estimate
    • Green Building Expertise
    • India especially Vidarbha and Raipur
    • Chattisgarh.
    • Nagpur
    • MH
    •National Award for Excellence in Real Estate and Infrastructure, Woman Super Achiever Award Category Sponsored by Lokmat. (June 2014)•Gold medal for Academic performance in URBAN DESIGN (Feb 1993).
    102-103, 64-b, Shalwak Manor, V.I.P. Road, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur-440010
    440010 Nagpur, MH
    India
    +91-9823047710 www.1squaredesigns.com

    Laxmi Sathwane Laxmi Sathwane
    Your projects are so good mam. Designs,interior, plans seems mesmerizing. I would like to do internship with you.
    almost 2 years ago
    drishti taunk
    Best firm
    6 months ago
    Dr Green Advisory
    Aesthetically appealing designs and Amazing Professionalism rarely seen in a city like Nagpur.
    about 1 year ago
