DZINEXUS STUDIO— Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Architects in Jaipur
Reviews (0)
    • DziNexus Studio is a full service Architectural & Interior Designing Team specializing in all aspects of Design from construction to completion. We are a team of young and enthusiast professionals with a new-age vision that is dynamic and innovative. We provide end to end Project Management support right from the planning, material procurements to execution. After executing so many projects, The Team has the experience and competence to take up complex projects and provide unique solutions based on the Client’s requirements. We don’t believe in the philosophy of ‘One Size Fits All’ and continuously strive to achieve customer satisfaction and delight.

    We at Dzinexus Studio, delineate design through creative, iterative process of discovery, each and every day.

    Services
    • Architectural Services
    • interior design services
    • Project Management
    • Graphics & Motion Media
    • Web Solutions
    Service areas
    India and jaipur
    Address
    Kha-20, Bhawani Nagar, Sikar Road
    302039 Jaipur
    India
    +91-1412235830 dzinexus.com
