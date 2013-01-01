Your browser is out-of-date.

Squaare Interior
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews (6)
    • Residence at Khar. Conpect Art., Squaare Interior Squaare Interior Modern style bedroom
    Residence at Khar. Conpect Art., Squaare Interior Squaare Interior Modern style bedroom
    Residence at Khar. Conpect Art.
    Urban Apartment in Bandra, Squaare Interior Squaare Interior Modern living room
    Urban Apartment in Bandra, Squaare Interior Squaare Interior Modern living room
    Urban Apartment in Bandra, Squaare Interior Squaare Interior Modern living room
    +11
    Urban Apartment in Bandra
    Modern office for Pharma company in Mumbai, Squaare Interior Squaare Interior Commercial spaces
    Modern office for Pharma company in Mumbai, Squaare Interior Squaare Interior Commercial spaces
    Modern office for Pharma company in Mumbai, Squaare Interior Squaare Interior Commercial spaces
    +12
    Modern office for Pharma company in Mumbai
    BPO in Navi Mumbai, Squaare Interior Squaare Interior
    BPO in Navi Mumbai, Squaare Interior Squaare Interior
    BPO in Navi Mumbai, Squaare Interior Squaare Interior
    BPO in Navi Mumbai
    Manhans, Modern office, Squaare Interior Squaare Interior Commercial spaces
    Manhans, Modern office, Squaare Interior Squaare Interior Commercial spaces
    Manhans, Modern office, Squaare Interior Squaare Interior Commercial spaces
    Manhans, Modern office
    Modern apartment, concept art., Squaare Interior Squaare Interior Houses
    Modern apartment, concept art., Squaare Interior Squaare Interior Houses
    Modern apartment, concept art., Squaare Interior Squaare Interior Houses
    +7
    Modern apartment, concept art.
    Squaare Interior is a professional design firm specializing in Residential & Commercial interiors. We are proficiently equipped to handle jobs of various types & magnitudes. We handle total design services with project management & assignment as per client's requirements.

    Services
    Interior Designer, Interior Architect, and Interior Consultant
    Service areas
    • MUMBAI
    • Pune
    • ​Maharashtra
    • Thane
    Address
    B/67, Orchid Plaza, Behind MovieTime Theatre, Dahisar East.
    400068 Mumbai
    India
    +98-20766599 squaareinterior.in

    Reviews

    SANDEEP PAL
    Great place for interior design and give your house a dream design
    10 months ago
    Akshay Bhoskar
    over 2 years ago
    Vinod Verma
    Perfection..
    over 4 years ago
