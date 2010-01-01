FIRM’S PROFILE

AR. THAKUR UDAYVEER SINGH

Principal Architect, Space Race Architects

“A house is built with columns and beams but a home is built with love and dreams....."

We design your space with the tools of your emotions to support the edifice of not just a building but a place you connect with, everyday. Indian born Designer cum Architect Udayveer started his career with MNC Arcop Associates Pvt Ltd based in Noida office gaining a handy skill set with great friends and the team. To pursue a long term dream Udayveer moved to starting his own firm in his native city - Jalandhar.Space Race can offer full range of architecture and interior design solutions in most building types including: residential, commercial and office buildings, hotel, cultural, educational and health institutions.He likes spending time with his family. You will always see his eyes busy dreaming even if its TLC for his own house (his first abode-called a Legoman by mates). It is restored by himself and gains a lot of pleasure restoring it. Away from that he keeps on travelling for latest exposure, visiting national & international fairs on architecture & interiors. Still basking in the glory of scoring the winning try on different awards he is also a registered architect with Council of architecture (registration no. CA/2010/50400), an executive member of Indian Institute of Architects Jalandhar keeps himself involved in the local meetups as well. He is empanelled architect with Jalandhar Development Authority, which gives him hands-on experience with the government projects and building regulations. Udayveer strives to infuse each building with a level of aesthetic detail that is uncommon in today’s market. They have published in various online portals and magazines.Uday feels pleasured being called as an external examiner for exams conducted by university panels locally (Lovely Professional University and Apeejay College of Fine Arts)He has influenced many kids by designing his own childhood school - Innocent Hearts School in Jalandhar