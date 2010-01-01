FIRM’S PROFILE
AR. THAKUR UDAYVEER SINGH
Principal Architect, Space Race Architects
“A house is built with columns and beams but a home is built with love and dreams....."
We design your space with the tools of your emotions to support the edifice of not just a building but a place you connect with, everyday. Indian born Designer cum Architect Udayveer started his career with MNC Arcop Associates Pvt Ltd based in Noida office gaining a handy skill set with great friends and the team. To pursue a long term dream Udayveer moved to starting his own firm in his native city - Jalandhar.Space Race can offer full range of architecture and interior design solutions in most building types including: residential, commercial and office buildings, hotel, cultural, educational and health institutions.He likes spending time with his family. You will always see his eyes busy dreaming even if its TLC for his own house (his first abode-called a Legoman by mates). It is restored by himself and gains a lot of pleasure restoring it. Away from that he keeps on travelling for latest exposure, visiting national & international fairs on architecture & interiors. Still basking in the glory of scoring the winning try on different awards he is also a registered architect with Council of architecture (registration no. CA/2010/50400), an executive member of Indian Institute of Architects Jalandhar keeps himself involved in the local meetups as well. He is empanelled architect with Jalandhar Development Authority, which gives him hands-on experience with the government projects and building regulations. Udayveer strives to infuse each building with a level of aesthetic detail that is uncommon in today’s market. They have published in various online portals and magazines.Uday feels pleasured being called as an external examiner for exams conducted by university panels locally (Lovely Professional University and Apeejay College of Fine Arts)He has influenced many kids by designing his own childhood school - Innocent Hearts School in Jalandhar
- Services
- architecture
- interiors
- landscape
- planning
- turnkey
- Service areas
- jalandhar
- Company awards
- 1. Ar. Udayveer was ranked as the Most Innovative Young Principal Architect in Punjab by the Prime Time Global Business & Leadership awards 2015.
- 2. He was also honored among the 10 Outstanding Young Persons of the City for his contributions in the field of Architecture & Interiors by Rotary Club in 2016.
- 3. He has been recently awarded for his work by Shuco presents Engage Ludhiana 2019. He was one of the eminent panelist of the discussion panel on the topic of Glocalisation – Through technology and material integration.
- Address
-
2,Ladowali Road
144001 Jalandhar, Punjab, India
India
+91-1814150008 www.spaceracearchs.com