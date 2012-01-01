Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ES Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Raipur
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Goel's, Aanandam World City, Raipur, ES Designs ES Designs Modern houses
    Goel's, Aanandam World City, Raipur, ES Designs ES Designs Modern style doors
    Goel's, Aanandam World City, Raipur, ES Designs ES Designs Modern windows & doors
    +33
    Goel's, Aanandam World City, Raipur
    Office Project, Bilaspur, ES Designs ES Designs Modern study/office
    Office Project, Bilaspur, ES Designs ES Designs Modern study/office
    Office Project, Bilaspur, ES Designs ES Designs Modern study/office
    +45
    Office Project, Bilaspur
    A Duplex Apartment, Raipur, ES Designs ES Designs Modern windows & doors
    A Duplex Apartment, Raipur, ES Designs ES Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    A Duplex Apartment, Raipur, ES Designs ES Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +21
    A Duplex Apartment, Raipur
    Interior Designs, ES Designs ES Designs Modern living room
    Interior Designs, ES Designs ES Designs Modern living room
    Interior Designs, ES Designs ES Designs Modern living room
    +6
    Interior Designs
    Kids room Designs, ES Designs ES Designs Modern nursery/kids room
    Kids room Designs, ES Designs ES Designs Modern nursery/kids room
    Kids room Designs
    Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment, ES Designs ES Designs Modern windows & doors
    Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment, ES Designs ES Designs Modern windows & doors
    Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment, ES Designs ES Designs Modern windows & doors
    +49
    Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment

    Bring your vision to life with ES Designs. Since 2012, our professional, creative team has been designing the spaces that are most important to you. From our initial strategy, shopping sessions to laying down the rugs on your new floors, we’ll lead the way with expert guidance.


    At ES Designs, we are designers in every sense of the word, breathing new life into every project. We thrive to fulfill your desire for a flawless place to live in or to work at. We create your space in such a way that the outcome is sensible, enhancing, aesthetic and innovative.


    No matter the size of the project, the goal is always the same: to make your personal style shine. We provide new inspiration and ideas while incorporating elements of your liking into every concept we present. Schedule a consultation with us today and get to feel the difference

    yourself.

    Services
    Interior Design, Interior Styling, and E-Design
    Service areas
    Chhattisgarh
    Address
    CADD Centre, 2nd Floor, Above Netaji Hotel, ATM Chowk, Avanti Vihar
    492001 Raipur
    India
    +91-9425272200 eshagarg.com
      Add SEO element