ACQ Design
Furniture & Accessories in New Delhi
edit edit in admin Request review New project
    Hibiscus Gurgaon

    We are

    Acquisitions, a design house based in New Delhi specialising in Bespoke Furniture, Interiors, Architecture and Project Management. Along with thirteen years of experience in the industry, we take pride in our focus on details and on the elements of nature while creating anything new. We start from the scratch, ensuring that every creation by us is conceptually nuanced and made by using only the best materials. We believe in the philosophy of blending aesthetic harmony with practical utility, and design spaces which are both efficient and adaptable to match your lifestyle.

    Furniture | Interiors | Architecture
    Home & Commercial and New Delhi
    Arjangarh | MG Road | New Delhi
    110047 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9818449530 www.acqdesign.in
