We are

Acquisitions, a design house based in New Delhi specialising in Bespoke Furniture, Interiors, Architecture and Project Management. Along with thirteen years of experience in the industry, we take pride in our focus on details and on the elements of nature while creating anything new. We start from the scratch, ensuring that every creation by us is conceptually nuanced and made by using only the best materials. We believe in the philosophy of blending aesthetic harmony with practical utility, and design spaces which are both efficient and adaptable to match your lifestyle.