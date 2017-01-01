Prarthit Shah Architects offers Architecture and Interior Design consultancy. Specialised in dental clinic interior design and hospital design with projects across India.

Prarthit Shah has bachelor in architecture degree. He has experience of working on large scale housing projects, commercial projects, high-end farm houses and bungalows in Ahmedabad and other cities of Gujarat. Presently his portfolio includes projects of farm houses, bungalows, hospitals, hotels and residential as well as office interiors in Gujarat.

Our firm believes that the design of building should be done in a way that it uses natural light, wind and rain water in maximum possible way. In building and in interior use of natural or long-lasting materials like stone, brick, marble, slate, wood, steel, brass, glass etc. Beauty of building should not be temporary but everlasting. We call this guide-lining principals, Organic Architecture.

***

dental clinic interior design, dental clinic design india, best dental clinic in india, architects in rajkot, interior designer in rajkot, farmhouse design india, apartment interior design rajkot, office interior design