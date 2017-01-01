Your browser is out-of-date.

prarthit shah architects
Architects in Rajkot
    Flowrence Dental Clinic
    Flowrence Dental Clinic, prarthit shah architects prarthit shah architects Minimalist museums Wood White
    Flowrence Dental Clinic, prarthit shah architects prarthit shah architects Minimalist museums Wood Beige
    Flowrence Dental Clinic
    smile dental clinique
    smile dental clinique, prarthit shah architects prarthit shah architects Office spaces & stores
    smile dental clinique, prarthit shah architects prarthit shah architects Office spaces & stores
    smile dental clinique
    pediatric dental clinic
    pediatric dental clinic, prarthit shah architects prarthit shah architects Office spaces & stores
    pediatric dental clinic, prarthit shah architects prarthit shah architects Office spaces & stores
    pediatric dental clinic
    50 Shades of White – Office Interior Design
    50 Shades of White – Office Interior Design, prarthit shah architects prarthit shah architects Minimalist study/office White
    50 Shades of White – Office Interior Design, prarthit shah architects prarthit shah architects Minimalist study/office White
    50 Shades of White – Office Interior Design
    Architect's Office and Home @ Sarvodaya First Floor
    Architect's Office and Home @ Sarvodaya First Floor, prarthit shah architects prarthit shah architects Office spaces & stores
    Architect's Office and Home @ Sarvodaya First Floor, prarthit shah architects prarthit shah architects Minimalist study/office
    Architect's Office and Home @ Sarvodaya First Floor
    Dental Clinic @ Prarthna Hospital
    Dental Clinic @ Prarthna Hospital, prarthit shah architects prarthit shah architects Modern study/office
    Dental Clinic @ Prarthna Hospital, prarthit shah architects prarthit shah architects Office spaces & stores
    Dental Clinic @ Prarthna Hospital
    Prarthit Shah Architects offers Architecture and Interior Design consultancy. Specialised in dental clinic interior design and hospital design with projects across India.

    Prarthit Shah has bachelor in architecture degree. He has experience of working on large scale housing projects, commercial projects, high-end farm houses and bungalows in Ahmedabad and other cities of Gujarat. Presently his portfolio includes projects of farm houses, bungalows, hospitals, hotels and residential as well as office interiors in Gujarat.

    Our firm believes that the design of building should be done in a way that it uses natural light, wind and rain water in maximum possible way. In building and in interior use of natural or long-lasting materials like stone, brick, marble, slate, wood, steel, brass, glass etc. Beauty of building should not be temporary but everlasting. We call this guide-lining principals, Organic Architecture.

    dental clinic interior design, dental clinic design india, best dental clinic in india, architects in rajkot, interior designer in rajkot, farmhouse design india, apartment interior design rajkot, office interior design

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Lanscape
    • dental clinic design
    Service areas
    • residential
    • Commercial
    • Hospital
    • rajkot
    Address
    2 Bhaktinagar Society
    360002 Rajkot
    India
    +91-9426998096 www.psarajkot.com
    With Nature - INSIDE OUTSIDE Magazine - November 2015 Issue

