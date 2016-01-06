We are an architectural firm based out of Rajkot. We undertake architecture and allied projects from residence to institutional scale.
- Services
- Design solutions for comprehensive architectural services; interrior design; water resources management;
- Service areas
- pan india and rajkot
- Company awards
- • Projects exhibited in the exhibition,
The State of Architecture—Practices and Processes in India. National Exhibition on Architecture, project by UDRI. NGMA. Mumbai. 6 January 2016 to 20 March 2016.
- • All India Stone Architectural Awards (AISAA). Commendation. Green Architecture Category. 2015. For the Project Country Retreat, Village Raj Samadhiyala, Dist Rajkot
- • Architecture+Design & CERA Awards. Special Mention. Young Enthused Architect Category. 2014. For the Project Country Retreat, Village Raj Samadhiyala, Dist Rajkot and Sanjeevani--Biodiversity Conservation Resource Area in 10 Post-Basic Schools of Gujarat.
- • JK White Cement Architect of the Year Award. 22nd Cycle. Winner of the Architect of the Year Award in Green Architecture Category. 2011.
- For the Project: Country Retreat, Village Rajsamadhiyala, Dist Rajkot.
- • A+D Spectrum Architecture Foundation Award. Commendation Trophy. Young Enthused Architect Category. 2010. For the Project Residential Studio, Rajkot and Aapni Shala – Halvad, Surendranagar, Gujarat.
- • A+D Spectrum Architecture Foundation Award. Special Mention, Young Enthused Architect Category. 2009. For the Project Residential Studio, Rajkot and Aapni Shala – Halvad, Surendranagar, Gujarat.
- • JK White Cement Architect of the Year Award. 18th Cycle. Winner of the Young Architect of the Year Award. 2008. For the Project: Residential Studio, Rajkot.
- • A+D Spectrum Architecture Foundation Award. Special Mention, Young Enthused Architect Category. 2005. For the Project: Anandshala, South Gujarat and Resource and Training Centre, Bilpudi.
- • Short listed for design of Extension to VIKSAT, Nehru Foundation for Development (NFD), Ahmedabad. 2005
- Show all 10 awards
- • Projects exhibited in the exhibition,
- Address
-
NATVARLAL NYALCHAND HOUSE, 2-COLLEGEWADI, DR RADHAKRISHNAN ROAD
360001 Rajkot
India
+91-2812465704 www.ourpeopletree.co.in