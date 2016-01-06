Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
BPS ARCHITECTS
Architects in Rajkot
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Country Retreat--Rajsamadhiyala House

    We are an architectural firm based out of Rajkot.  We undertake architecture and allied projects from residence to institutional scale.

    Services
    Design solutions for comprehensive architectural services; interrior design; water resources management;
    Service areas
    pan india and rajkot
    Company awards
    • • Projects exhibited in the exhibition, The State of Architecture—Practices and Processes in India.  National Exhibition on Architecture, project by UDRI.  NGMA. Mumbai. 6 January 2016 to 20 March 2016.
    • • All India Stone Architectural Awards (AISAA).  Commendation. Green Architecture Category. 2015.  For the Project Country Retreat, Village Raj Samadhiyala, Dist Rajkot
    • • Architecture+Design & CERA Awards.  Special Mention.  Young Enthused Architect Category.  2014. For the Project Country Retreat, Village Raj Samadhiyala, Dist Rajkot and Sanjeevani--Biodiversity Conservation Resource Area in 10 Post-Basic Schools of Gujarat. 
    • • JK White Cement Architect of the Year Award.  22nd Cycle.  Winner of the Architect of the Year Award in Green Architecture Category.  2011. 
    • For the Project: Country Retreat, Village Rajsamadhiyala, Dist Rajkot.
    • • A+D Spectrum Architecture Foundation Award.  Commendation Trophy.  Young Enthused Architect Category.  2010. For the Project Residential Studio, Rajkot and Aapni Shala – Halvad, Surendranagar, Gujarat. 
    • • A+D Spectrum Architecture Foundation Award.  Special Mention, Young Enthused Architect Category. 2009. For the Project Residential Studio, Rajkot and  Aapni Shala – Halvad, Surendranagar, Gujarat.
    • • JK White Cement Architect of the Year Award.  18th Cycle.  Winner of the Young Architect of the Year Award.  2008. For the Project: Residential Studio, Rajkot.
    • • A+D Spectrum Architecture Foundation Award.  Special Mention, Young Enthused Architect Category.  2005. For the Project: Anandshala, South Gujarat and Resource and Training Centre, Bilpudi.
    • • Short listed for design of Extension to VIKSAT, Nehru Foundation for Development (NFD), Ahmedabad. 2005
    • Show all 10 awards
    Address
    NATVARLAL NYALCHAND HOUSE, 2-COLLEGEWADI, DR RADHAKRISHNAN ROAD
    360001 Rajkot
    India
    +91-2812465704 www.ourpeopletree.co.in

    Reviews

    honey katoch
    almost 2 years ago
    Ramesh Savalia
    One of the innovative, grassroot based and really concerned for sustainable development based architecture firm.
    over 5 years ago
    Nischal Sanghavi
    BPS Architects provides one of the most aesthetic and creative Architectural service with deep insight to details. It is a privilege to get your building architecture or interior designed and executed by the BPS team. The inventive agency operating from its ingenious studio in Rajkot has executed several prestigious projects seamlessly with utmost perfection and style.
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element